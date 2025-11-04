DJ Jahmar’s Powerful Dancehall Ranger Riddim

KINGSTON, Jamaica – DJ Jahmar continues to prove that his ear for infectious Dancehall riddims is unmatched with the release of the “Dancehall Ranger Riddim.” This is a powerhouse compilation that pays homage to his late father, the beloved sound system icon Papa Ranger.

Set for release on November 7 through Shinealous Records/Twelve Tribes Entertainment and distributed by Symphonic Distro, the project bridges eras of Dancehall with undeniable power. It unites legendary veterans and rising stars on a pulsating riddim. This riddim embodies raw energy, spirit, and authenticity.

All-Star Lineup

Featuring an all-star lineup of Cutty Ranks, Bramma, Wasp, Galaxy P, Fantan Mojah, Badda General, Fire Lion, and Ninja Ford (aka Sir Ford), each artist delivers a top-tier performance. They bring their signature style and lyrical power to the production. From street anthems to conscious calls, every track commands attention and moves the crowd. This is true to the essence of Jamaican Dancehall.

“This project is deeply personal,” shares DJ Jahmar. “My father, Papa Ranger, was the inspiration behind my name and my journey in reggae. The “Dancehall Ranger Riddim” represents his legacy, the strength of our culture, and the unity that dancehall music brings to people worldwide.”

Already making waves, the first two singles — “Top Shottaz” and “Guh Dung” — have ignited excitement across streaming platforms, surpassing 100,000 streams in just weeks. DJs, selectors, and fans alike have hailed the compilation as one of the freshest riddim releases of the season.

Fueled by crisp, high-energy production and irresistible party vibes, the “Dancehall Ranger Riddim” reinforces DJ Jahmar’s status as a true cultural curator. He delivers powerful rhythms that pay tribute to Dancehall’s roots. Meanwhile, these rhythms propel the genre into the future.

Follow DJ Jahmar for updates, behind-the-scenes content, and more musical fire.

Dancehall Ranger Riddim (2025)

Cutty Ranks & Wasp- Top Shottaz Fantan Mojah – Guh Dung (Clean) Fantan Mojah – Guh Dung (Radio Edit) Bramma – Number One (Clean) Bramma – Number One (Radio Edit) Sir Ford – Thank U Jah Badda General – Try Off Me Fire Lion – Pull Up Galaxy P – Hustle DJ Jahmar – Dancehall Ranger Riddim

Pre-Save/Pre-Order “The Dancehall Ranger Riddim” Here: https://hypeddit.com/djjahmarvariousartist/dancehallrangerriddim