NEW YORK – Shinealous Records is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated “JMF RIDDIM” (Jamerican Mafia Family) — showcasing a powerful collection of four sure-shot singles produced by the legendary DJ Baby Ace.

A veteran of the Reggae Dancehall industry and the driving force behind BabyAceRadio and the new Riddim Show program, DJ Baby Ace brings his wealth of experience and passion for the culture to this exciting project. The “JMF RIDDIM” features a stellar lineup of artists, each contributing their unique style and energy to make this release unforgettable. In addition to the music release, Shinealous Records will feature captivating video visualizers for all four singles, enhancing the listeners’ experience and engagement with the project.

Edley Shine’s “Gr8Ness” is the project’s lead single. The impressive track highlights the former Born Jamerican’s extraordinary vocal range and melodic delivery, which boldly earns him the hashtag #DABIGVOICE. “Gr8Ness” promises to uplift and inspire, setting the tone for the entire effort.

Next up is South Florida’s lyrical powerhouse, Honorebel. The wildly diverse artist unleashes a potent cinematic flow for the ladies with “What You Drinking.” This track embodies the vibrant energy of Dancehall, solidifying his status as a juggernaut of crossover hits.

As if the “JMF RIDDIM” couldn’t get hotter, Don Yute puts an indelible stamp on the effort. Known as “The Golden Child,” Don Yute seamlessly narrates his journey through vivid storytelling in “Next Degree.” This lyrical biopic resonates with listeners, revealing the struggles and triumphs within the music industry. Ushering in undeniable female energy to the project is Tae’Ja Rose. This emerging artist from Old Harbor, Jamaica, along with production from Roe Summerz, brings haunting vibes to “Lost Ways.” The spicy track represents for the bad girls and showcases Tae’Ja Rose’s unyielding talent, as she holds her own alongside legendary Co-stars.

The new project, which hails from Shinealous Records and Symphonic Distribution is out now on all digital and streaming platforms. To make an impact, the Shinealous team is encouraging fans of the project to purchase it on iTunes. The JMF Riddim exemplifies the best of Reggae and Dancehall and reinforces the cultural heartbeat of the genre. Edley Shine’s commitment to supporting independent artists is solidified via his Shinealous Records imprint.

The JMF Riddim Track Listing:

Edley Shine – Gr8Ness

Honorebel – What You Drinking

Tae’Ja Rose – Lost Ways

Don Yute – Next Degree