Discover Jamaica By Bike 2021 Kicks Off In Kingston

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – The Jamaica Tourist Board’s newest tourism initiative, Discover Jamaica by Bike officially kicked off with great enthusiasm. The ride, which started at Kingston’s Spanish Court Hotel took participants through the destination’s capital. This was the first leg of the consumer cycling experience rooted in active travel and the development of outdoor programs.

“We are excited that Discover Jamaica by Bike is off to a roaring start,” said Donovan White, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism. “This new cycling program will undoubtedly become one of our most sought-after experiences. Especially as travelers continue to seek out socially distant activities. Participants will ride the rolling hills and plains of Jamaica. In addition to feeling the energy and enthusiasm of the Jamaican people. Plus enjoying the beauty of the landscape will make it an unforgettable experience for the riders.”

Joining in on the fun were members of the Jamaica Cycling Association, led by former president Dennis Chung. In addition top Jamaican disc jockey and influencer ZJ Sparks joined in. The scenic ride included passing iconic landmarks. This included Devon House, the Bob Marley Museum, Hope Gardens, Strawberry Hill, and Craighton Estate. Finally ending at Holywell Park.

Discover Jamaica by Bike 2021

“I am very excited to kick off the Discover Jamaica by Bike 2021 cycling series with this ride up the cool Blue Mountains Hills to Holywell Park,” said Dennis Chung. “This is certainly fulfilling the mission we have in conjunction with the Jamaica Tourist Board. Which is to show visitors and locals a unique way to explore Jamaica while having fun and being healthy. When we ride our bicycles we stop at the places which are mostly known by locals. Thereby this will expose our visitors to these lesser known gems. I look forward to the ride to Treasure Beach on February 19. Plus the epic four-day ride around the island, through 13 parishes, April 2-5.”

Inaugural Discover Jamaica by Bike

The foundation for Discover Jamaica by Bike was set in 2020. In which, Director White and members of the Jamaica Cycling Association participated in the pilot phase of the event. Portions of that ride took participants along the Resilient Corridors from Port Antonio to Kingston. Since then, there have been a number of local rides across the destination. The four-day April ride is dubbed the Ultimate Ride. This will once again take participants from Port Antonio along the north and south coasts and into Kingston.