Digicel Starts Delivery of 5,000 Masks to the Haitian Community in Miami

LITTLE HAITI – During last Sunday’s mass, Digicel distributed 500 masks at the Notre Dame Catholic Church and the Holy Catholic Church in Little Haiti, Florida, to help the Haitian community as they face the COVID-19 pandemic.

The telecom and financial services company in the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia-Pacific started delivering masks on June 21st and will continue until they reach 5,000.

“This is a very particular year, and we have to do whatever we can to help our community. We started with only 500 masks but we’ll try to deliver to guarantee that as many members as possible from the Haitian community have access to them.”, said Serge-Andree Gonzalez, Head of Digicel Call International, a mobile pinless application that allows users to call from the United States to anywhere in the world.

This action adds to Digicel’s efforts to help the Diaspora during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this year the company launched the FREE 100 promotion where every person that sent a top up would get 100% bonus credit. “As a company we have a responsibility to help our community. We are joining all our efforts to do so,” continued Gonzalez.