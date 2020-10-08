Digicel Jamaica Goes Global With Virtual 5K for Special Needs

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Taking the usual fun and excitement from the streets of Downtown Kingston to the world, the annual Digicel 5K Run for Special Needs is going virtual this year.

The Digicel Jamaica Foundation is continuing its annual tradition of raising funds for Jamaica’s Special Needs community and promoting healthy lifestyles, while adapting to new time where social distancing applies.

With an international signup fee of US$20, participants can choose to complete the 5K distance anytime from October 1-31.

People can participate individually, in groups, on a treadmill, on a running track or at their usual 5K route. They will be able to visit the Running Event JA website and sign up under “Persons not in Jamaica.

Each participant will receive virtual bibs and an individualized link to submit their times online. They will also receive a commemorative certificate signed by some people who know a little bit about racing: Digicel’s global ambassador and Olympian, Usain Bolt, along with Olympians Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Briana Williams and Paralympian Alphanso Cunningham – Jamaican ambassadors for the Digicel Brand.

Also, international participants will receive a weekly newsletter with fitness challenges, 5K training tips and more.

In addition, those who want to donate, but do not want to go through the hassle of running a 5k, they can visit Paymaster online site and simply make their contribution.

“We’re going global this year to do it for Special Needs,” said Charmaine Daniels, Chief Executive Officer of the Digicel Jamaica Foundation. “For the past nine years, local participants have been helping us to create a world where no one gets left behind by signing up for our 5K. Jamaica’s Diaspora plays a huge role in the country’s economy and development – we know our Diaspora family and friends are dedicated to Jamaica and so we are giving them an opportunity to participate and contribute to the advancement of persons with disabilities in Jamaica.”

On the other hand, the Digicel Jamaica Foundation will also be hosting a virtual Special Needs forum to raise awareness about the needs of persons with disabilities living in Jamaica during the month of October.

“Our virtual 5K proves that, despite the pandemic, everyone can participate in an event that will directly benefit our Special Needs community,” said Allison Philbert, CEO of Digicel Jamaica. “We’re using the power of our digital platforms to make it happen, and to bring everyone together as we continue to promote continued physical activity during these trying times.”

Since 2012, the Digicel Foundation has raised US$425,000 through the Digicel 5K to assist school renovations, provide scholarships to students with Special Needs.

The funds have also been used to pay for professional services, including therapy and to support skills training programs. Now virtual, with a wider reach to participants, the organizers are aiming to raise US$70,000 for five Special Needs organizations in Jamaica.

These institutions can now apply for funding at digiceljamaicafoundation.com by September 30. Successful beneficiaries will be announced during the first week of October.