Diaspora To Discuss Jamaica Becoming A Republic on Let’s Connect With Ambassador Marks

WASHINGTON, DC – Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey P. Marks, will host Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs Hon. Marlene Malahoo Forte on the monthly forum Lets Connect with Ambassador Marks, on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. EDT.

Minister Malahoo Forte will be in Washington, DC, to participate in the April 15-16 meetings of the Parliamentary Network on the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF).

During her visit to the US capital, the Legal and Constitutional Affairs Minister will address members of the Diaspora during the Ambassador’s April 17th town hall meeting on constitutional reforms in Jamaica. The Let’s Connect event marks a USA outreach in a series of engagements to share with Jamaicans at home and abroad on the legislative process that will transition Jamaica from a constitutional monarchy to a republic.

Members of the diaspora are encouraged to participate and have their views heard. Minister Malahoo Forte will answer questions and explain the Diaspora’s role in the reform process.

Let’s Connect with Ambassador Marks enables the Diaspora to communicate directly with the Ambassador about matters of interest to them. Plus, to be updated on Government’s policies and programmes, as well as on the Embassy’s activities.

Ambassador Marks sometimes invites distinguished guests, including Jamaican and US government officials. In addition, key players in various local and international organizations, and prominent members of the Jamaican Diaspora.

The forum will be on Zoom and also streamed live on the Ambassador’s social media pages.