Diaspora Takes Stake In Adopting Health Clinics In Jamaica

WASHINGTON, DC – Jamaica’s Adopt-a-Clinic Programme is gaining traction, with notable input from the Diaspora in the United States, members of which have taken several health clinics In Jamaica under their wings.

During a recent visit to Washington, D.C., Health and Wellness Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton spoke at the Embassy. He shared that Jamaica has 325 clinics, with 116 of them available for adoption.

Dr. Tufton spoke to members of the diaspora. This included people on the online forum Let’s Connect with Ambassador Marks. He expressed his happiness with the support for the program. He appreciated both diaspora organizations and individuals who have joined to help our primary health care services.

Benefit of Giving Back

“The intention of the Adopt-a-clinic Programme is to get Jamaicans at home and abroad, who have benefitted from our primary health care services, to give back,” Tufton declared. “As Minister of Health, I am asking members of the Diaspora to join hands and hearts with the Ministry by adopting a clinic.”

Launched by the health and wellness ministry in November 2017, the Adopt-a-Clinic Programme targets health centres across the island for support from local and international individuals, groups, and corporate entities.

Fifty five clinics are now fully adopted – 34 taken on so far by Jamaicans and organisations in the Diaspora in the United States that have spent some US$0.5 million to help upgrade and provide important pieces of equipment for these primary care institutions, Dr Tufton explained.

A breakdown of the support reveals the Diaspora in the Northeast USA adopted 6 of the Health Clinics In Jamaica, which totaled US$133,078 in contributions, while the Southern USA adopted 16 facilities, amounting to US$341,000.

Golden Spring Health Centre

At an event at the Jamaica Embassy, Dr. Jacqueline Watson gave the health minister a check for US$10,000. This money is for the Golden Spring Health Centre in Red Hills, St Andrew. It is the second payment to this clinic. The Watson family supports this clinic in memory of their late parents, Keith and Phyllis Watson.

Other adopted health clinics In Jamaica include those at Cascade in Hanover, Adelphi in St. James, Steer Town in St. Ann, Ulster Spring in Trelawny, Islington in St. Mary, and Lambs River Clinic in Westmoreland.

The health and wellness minister paid tribute to the diaspora members for the role they continue to play in the health sector in Jamaica. “You, the members of the Diaspora, have played a role in helping us providing well-needed equipment and supplies to our hospitals and health centers.”

Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Audrey P. Marks also lauded the members of the Diaspora for their assistance and adoption of the country’s health care facilities.

Primary health care in Jamaica is provided through over 320 community health centers. These centers are located in the country’s 14 parishes. Most of these facilities were built in the 1970s.

The island has earned global World Health Organization recognition for its best practices in primary health are.