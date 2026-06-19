Diaspora Leaders Call for Caribbean Health Care Transformation

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica — Caribbean health care, economic development and regional resilience were the focus of Signal Jamaica. This was a private diaspora leadership gathering hosted by We WHISTLE Global on Wednesday at S Hotel Montego Bay.

The event was held under the theme “Caribbean Power. Global Impact.” It convened health care executives, investors, entrepreneurs and development leaders from across the region and its diaspora. They gathered to examine how coordinated expertise, capital and influence can help address urgent regional challenges.

“The size of our islands will not define the Caribbean’s next chapter, but our ability to mobilize the strength of our global community will,” said Denise Williams, co-founder and chief growth and impact officer of We WHISTLE Global. “We are calling on Caribbean leaders everywhere to invest their expertise, relationships, influence and capital in the region’s future. The opportunity is too great, and the challenges too urgent, for us to work in silos.”

Health care emerged as a central focus of the discussion. Speakers said Hurricane Melissa exposed vulnerabilities across Jamaica’s health system by damaging facilities and disrupting services, underscoring the need for more resilient infrastructure, stronger community-based programs and deeper cross-sector and cross-border collaboration.

“There’s a silent pandemic across the Caribbean: Seven out of 10 deaths are caused by chronic diseases, many of them linked to lifestyle. We’re trying to cauterize that pandemic by taking a different approach,” said Ative Ennis, president and CEO of MTE Group and senior research fellow and head of business at the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre. “When we talk about the rise of chronic diseases across the region, there are intrinsic links between hypertension, diabetes and other preventable conditions,” Ennis said. “If we can begin changing and socializing our mindsets at the community level, within our families and communities, you would be amazed at the impact it could have on the health of our population.”

Insights from Health Care Executives

Raymond Levy

Raymond Levy, founder and president of Total Medical Management and founder of Breaking Healthcare Barriers, said diaspora networks helped mobilize more than 200 doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other health care professionals. These volunteers supported Jamaica’s recovery after Hurricane Melissa. He said long-term resilience will depend on strengthening local systems. In addition, investing in the professionals already serving Caribbean communities will be essential.

Stacey Luces

Stacey Luces, co-founder and chief purpose officer of We WHISTLE Global, said the moment calls for a more collaborative approach. “The future generations of the Caribbean diaspora need us to think differently and work together to solve problems in a greater way,” Luces said.

Leo Williams

Leo Williams, a transformational executive and strategic adviser, encouraged attendees to view the Caribbean’s global reach as a strategic advantage.

“We come from small islands with small populations. Typically, one might look at that as a disadvantage, but it’s one of our greatest strengths,” Williams said, noting that the Caribbean diaspora represents a global network for investment, innovation and problem-solving.

Key Levy

Keith Levy is chairman of Jamaica National Group Limited and a member of We WHISTLE Global. He delivered the closing charge, challenging attendees to think beyond individual success and toward collective legacy.

“At some point, you have to look at yourself and say, what do you want your overall legacy to be?” Levy said. “I think we would all say we want to be part of a greater community.”

Organizers said the gathering reflected WHISTLE’s mission to turn Caribbean influence into global impact by connecting capital, expertise and opportunities across borders.

The S Hotel rooftop was filled with local and diaspora leaders representing health care, finance, entrepreneurship, technology and development.