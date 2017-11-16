DI JUGGLIN VOLUME 1 features classic reggae riddims
SOUTH FLORIDA – DI JUGGLIN VOLUME 1 is a highly anticipated, much talked about Classic Riddim reggae album that takes on a new life with 15 hand-selected Artists.
Tracks on the album are from established Artists and introduces some incredible new voices.
DI JUGGLIN VOLUME 1 is presented by JTMC Muzik and is set to be released November 17th.
DI JUGGLIN VOLUME 1 Track listing
Mr Vegas – Dream Girl
Ian Sweetness – Frankie Paul Medley
Marquis – One And Only
Ed Robinson – Baby I Will Be There
Jack Radics – Ready Back
Kristine Alicia – Sweet Reggae Song
Joanna Marie Feat. Galaxy P – Silhouettes
Danejalee – Candy Crush
Delly Ranx Feat. Jah Wiz – I Feel So High
Ambelique – Rent A Tile
Hezron – U Can Look But No Touch
Zachery – Everything To Me
Danglin – Nappy Head Bwoy Or A Girl
Yishka – It’s Our Time
Zeal – I Want A Love I Can See
"Make sure to get your copy because this one is "for sure" to be on repeat, so get your dancing shoes ready fi DI JUGGLIN "yuh seeet", says Joanna Marie of JTMC Muzik.
