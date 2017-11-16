DI JUGGLIN VOLUME 1 features classic reggae riddims

DI JUGGLIN VOLUME 1 The Highly Anticipated Compilation of 2017

SOUTH FLORIDA – DI JUGGLIN VOLUME 1 is a highly anticipated, much talked about Classic Riddim reggae album that takes on a new life with 15 hand-selected Artists.

Tracks on the album are from established Artists and introduces some incredible new voices.

DI JUGGLIN VOLUME 1 is presented by JTMC Muzik and is set to be released November 17th.

DI JUGGLIN VOLUME 1 Track listing

Mr Vegas – Dream Girl

Ian Sweetness – Frankie Paul Medley

Marquis – One And Only

Ed Robinson – Baby I Will Be There

Jack Radics – Ready Back

Kristine Alicia – Sweet Reggae Song

Joanna Marie Feat. Galaxy P – Silhouettes

Danejalee – Candy Crush

Delly Ranx Feat. Jah Wiz – I Feel So High

Ambelique – Rent A Tile

Hezron – U Can Look But No Touch

Zachery – Everything To Me

Danglin – Nappy Head Bwoy Or A Girl

Yishka – It’s Our Time

Zeal – I Want A Love I Can See

“Make sure to get your copy because this one is “for sure” to be on repeat, so get your dancing shoes ready fi DI JUGGLIN “yuh seeet”, says Joanna Marie of JTMC Muzik.

Click here to download your copy today.