DHS decision to extend TPS for Haitian immigrants leaves them in fear

MIAMI – Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced a six-month extension of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitian immigrants residing in the U.S.

For months, Haitian TPS recipients, local and national community based organizations and community members from across the country have been demanding that DHS extend TPS for a minimum of eighteen-months.

Today’s decision is not only disheartening, but leaves many of our Haitian families in fear as they foresee an uncertain future. Haiti is still recovering from a devastating earthquake that hit the island seven years ago.

As we have stated numerous times, Haiti is in no position to safely absorb an additional 50,000 persons, nor to make up for the remittances that would be curtailed.

We urge the Trump administration to reconsider and extend TPS for 24 months while assessing possibilities of a permanent solution. This nation was built on the backs of immigrants and we will continue to demand that the Trump administration do the right thing by protecting our immigrant communities. “President Trump promised to be Haitians’ best champion,” said Marleine Bastien, “It is time for him to act! Renew TPS for 24 months for Haitians Mr. President!”