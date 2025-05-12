Development in Jamaica: FosRich Unveils “The Hamptons Trelawny”

NEW YORK – In an exciting move set to transform Jamaica’s housing landscape, FosRich Group CEO Cecil Foster announced plans for a visionary development dubbed “The Hamptons, Trelawny” during yesterday’s Jamaica Investment and Housing forum at the Resort World hotel in Queens, New York.

The multimillion-dollar project targets diaspora investors and local professionals. The goal is to transform one hundred acres of the lovely fishing village of Salt Marsh. This area will be developed into a high-quality residential community. The development overlooks the Falmouth Cruise Pier. It promises to bring great amenities to Trelawny and create new chances for investment and economic growth.

Jamaica’s Premium Housing Market

“It is going to be very, very unique,” Foster explained to an enthusiastic audience, detailing plans for over 600 housing units ranging from modern apartment complexes to elegant standalone homes with 2, 3, and 4-bedroom options. The development represents a significant addition to Jamaica’s premium housing market.

What sets “The Hamptons” apart is its holistic approach to community building. Foster highlighted well-planned lifestyle features within the gated community.

Community Features Include:

Long jogging trails that are up to 550 meters. – There are

Gazebos for outdoor fun. – There is

A bird sanctuary that helps the environment. – All of these are within the gated community.

“Jamaica needs something like this,” Foster stated, highlighting how the development addresses growing demand for integrated living spaces that combine comfort, security, and lifestyle amenities. With groundbreaking set for about six months’ time , the project represents one of the most ambitious housing developments in Jamaica’s recent history.

Recognizing infrastructure challenges in the region, Foster unveiled complementary plans for a massive 300,000-square-foot commercial complex to support residential development. This forward-thinking addition will serve both residents and surrounding communities. It will have doctors’ offices, and dining options ranging from fast-food to fine dining. Plus, supermarkets, entertainment venues, and home goods retailers.

“We have recognized that the City of Montego Bay is congested,” Foster noted, positioning the development as part of the solution to urban sprawl while creating a new hub for commercial activity in Trelawny.

Foster made a strong commitment to sustainability. He stated that solar energy will power the development. This aligns with global trends toward renewable energy. It also matches FosRich’s expertise in solar solutions. This eco-friendly approach could set a new standard for large developments in Jamaica.

“The Hamptons, Trelawny” Amenities

The amenities list includes practical family needs, like planned daycare facilities. It also features a “reggae music village” in the commercial area. This village will celebrate Jamaica’s rich culture and is expected to be a unique attraction.

Foster articulated a clear vision for the development’s target market: “We see this development as something that persons who are young will want to buy into,” as well as visitors attending various shows and “persons living outside of Jamaica in the diaspora who want to have something in Jamaica that is going to give them a lifestyle that they want.”

Strategic Location

The location choice reflects careful consideration of both practical and aesthetic factors.

“Trelawny is kind of rural, it’s a kind of place where the amenities we are offering can easily be integrated into the development,” Foster explained. “The jogging trails, the bird sanctuary, and the lifestyle will make people feel comfortable, and Trelawny brings that kind of aura.”

FosRich Company Limited

As one of Jamaica’s success stories, FosRich Company Limited has built its reputation as a leading distributor of lighting, electrical, transformers, PVC pipes, and solar energy products. The company distinguishes itself through quality, cost-effective service, and technical collaborations with clients. Its impressive roster of global partnerships includes industry giants Philips Lighting, Victron Energy, Siemens, NEXANS, General Electric, and Jinko.

The company’s financial position demonstrates its capacity to undertake such an ambitious project. FosRich generated income of $3,697 million in 2023, a substantial increase of $324 million from the previous year.Gross profit increased by $171 million to $1,563 million. However, net profit fell from $325 million to $235 million. This change shows the company’s big investments in growth projects.

FosRich reported impressive sales growth across ten of eleven product groups, with industrial segments, solar energy solutions, and PVC manufacturing leading the company’s expansion. This diversified portfolio provides a strong foundation for the company’s strategic move into property development.

As “The Hamptons, Trelawny” moves from concept to reality, it represents not just a housing development but FosRich’s vision for integrated, sustainable community building in Jamaica—creating new opportunities for investment while setting new standards for residential developments across the Caribbean.

Investment Forum

The investment forum was addressed by Minister of Industry Investment and Commerce Senator Aubyn Hill, Jamaica’s Consul General to New York AlsionWilson, Chairman of the Jamaica Stock Exchange Steven Wittingham and Managing Director of the Jamaica Stock Exchange Dr. Marlene Street Forrest.

Also on hand were the Chief Executive Officer of the Jamaica Economic Zone Authority Kelli- Downer Hamilton and Jampro’s President Shullette Cox.