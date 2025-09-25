Desorae Giles-Smith Remembered by City of Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL – The City of Lauderhill announces with profound sadness the recent passing of former City Manager Desorae Giles-Smith, a trailblazer whose legacy of service, leadership, and commitment shaped the city for more than three decades.

Lauderhill mayor, commission, and administration issued the following statement about her passing:

“We mourn the loss of our Desorae Giles-Smith, former City Manager, who guided Lauderhill with dedication for 36 years. On behalf of the City’s Mayor, Commission, Administration, and the hundreds of employees who had the privilege to work with her, we extend our deepest condolences to her husband, Florida Senator Chris Smith, her sons, Christopher and Christian, and her extended family. Desorae’s journey—from Administrative Aide to City Manager—embodies a homegrown success story. Born in Fort Lauderdale and educated at the University of Florida and Florida Atlantic University, she rose through the ranks with grace, intellect, and a steadfast commitment. She became the City’s first African American and first female City Manager, a testament to hard work, leadership, and enduring impact. Her service transcended titles. She helped to shape our governance with a strategic vision that strengthened our community locally and regionally. Her leadership was marked by principles and a relentless focus on making Lauderhill better for all residents. Desorae’s influence extended beyond the City Hall walls. As a respected leader and mentor to many, she fostered professional growth across departments and inspired a culture of service. Her affiliations—roles in professional associations and community organizations—reflect a lifetime of leadership. Her legacy will endure in the practices she advanced, the institutions she strengthened, and the lives she touched. A moment of silence at our commission meeting will honor her memory, and flags will be flown at half-staff for a week as we mourn her loss. Desorae’s loyalty to the Lauderhill community remains a standard by which we measure public service. We honor her through continued service, thoughtful governance, and a shared commitment to servant-leadership.”

The City of Lauderhill will recognize Desorae Giles-Smith at its Commission Meeting on Monday, September 29, 2025, beginning 6:00 PM, at Lauderhill City Hall, 5581 West Oakland Park Blvd., Lauderhill, FL 33313. The community is welcome to attend.

For more information, visit Lauderhill-fl.gov or on social @CityofLauderhill.