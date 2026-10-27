“Desmond’s” Sitcom to Get London Blue Plaque

LONDON — The landmark Channel 4 sitcom Desmond’s will be honored with a permanent Nubian Jak blue plaque in Peckham, celebrating the comedy’s enduring impact on Black British television, Caribbean culture and multicultural Britain.

The Channel 4 comedy’s cast, creators and cultural legacy will be celebrated in Peckham on Oct. 31.

How “Desmond’s” Changed British Television

Created by Trix Worrell and starring Norman Beaton and Carmen Munroe, Desmond’s premiered in 1989 and centered on a Peckham barbershop. Its multigenerational cast turned family life, community debates and cultural differences into character-driven comedy.

The series was more than a sitcom: It expanded the visibility of Black British and Caribbean life on mainstream television, challenged stereotypes and reflected the realities of a changing Britain.

The barbershop became an instantly recognizable gathering place where cultures met, generations clashed and everyday experiences fueled the comedy.

Dame Carmen Munroe, who played the character Shirley (Desmond’s wife), said: “Playing Shirley in Desmond’s was a wonderful experience, and I am proud to have been part of a series that reflected the lives, humour and experiences of ordinary people. Shirley was a strong, loving woman who held her family together while reminding us that every family has its challenges. What made Desmond’s special was its honesty, warmth and ability to bring audiences together through laughter. I am delighted that this lasting tribute will celebrate the cast and creators, and the important place the series holds in British television history.”

A Fan-Inspired Tribute

The plaque proposal was brought to the Nubian Jak Community Trust by a young, Birmingham-based English fan who grew up watching repeats of Desmond’s with his father. That personal connection has developed into a public tribute to a show whose influence extended well beyond the screen.

The permanent plaque will honor the sitcom’s cast, creators and cultural legacy. The unveiling will also mark the close of UK Black History Month 2026.

“Desmond’s” Blue Plaque Unveiling: Date, Time and Location

Hosts: Robbie Gee, Nubian Jak and Your Gurl Blaze

Music: Natty B & Underground Ice (Studio One)

Date Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026 Time 12 noon Location 204 Bellenden Road, Peckham, London, SE15 4BW

The event celebrates a television comedy that helped bring Black British and Caribbean stories, humor and family life to a national audience.