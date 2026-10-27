“Desmond’s” Sitcom to Get London Blue Plaque
LONDON — The landmark Channel 4 sitcom Desmond’s will be honored with a permanent Nubian Jak blue plaque in Peckham, celebrating the comedy’s enduring impact on Black British television, Caribbean culture and multicultural Britain.
The Channel 4 comedy’s cast, creators and cultural legacy will be celebrated in Peckham on Oct. 31.
How “Desmond’s” Changed British Television
Created by Trix Worrell and starring Norman Beaton and Carmen Munroe, Desmond’s premiered in 1989 and centered on a Peckham barbershop. Its multigenerational cast turned family life, community debates and cultural differences into character-driven comedy.
The series was more than a sitcom: It expanded the visibility of Black British and Caribbean life on mainstream television, challenged stereotypes and reflected the realities of a changing Britain.
The barbershop became an instantly recognizable gathering place where cultures met, generations clashed and everyday experiences fueled the comedy.
Dame Carmen Munroe, who played the character Shirley (Desmond’s wife), said: “Playing Shirley in Desmond’s was a wonderful experience, and I am proud to have been part of a series that reflected the lives, humour and experiences of ordinary people. Shirley was a strong, loving woman who held her family together while reminding us that every family has its challenges. What made Desmond’s special was its honesty, warmth and ability to bring audiences together through laughter. I am delighted that this lasting tribute will celebrate the cast and creators, and the important place the series holds in British television history.”
A Fan-Inspired Tribute
The plaque proposal was brought to the Nubian Jak Community Trust by a young, Birmingham-based English fan who grew up watching repeats of Desmond’s with his father. That personal connection has developed into a public tribute to a show whose influence extended well beyond the screen.
The permanent plaque will honor the sitcom’s cast, creators and cultural legacy. The unveiling will also mark the close of UK Black History Month 2026.
“Desmond’s” Blue Plaque Unveiling: Date, Time and Location
Hosts: Robbie Gee, Nubian Jak and Your Gurl Blaze
Music: Natty B & Underground Ice (Studio One)
|Date
|Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026
|Time
|12 noon
|Location
|204 Bellenden Road, Peckham, London, SE15 4BW
The event celebrates a television comedy that helped bring Black British and Caribbean stories, humor and family life to a national audience.
Dr Jak Beula, founder and CEO of Nubian Jak Community Trust, said: “The Trust is delighted to honour and remember the casts of Desmond’s 35 years after they first appeared on our TV screens. The plaque is also of personal satisfaction to me having met Norman Beaton in my teenage years. He made me promise that we would meet up again one day when I was an adult and had made something of my life. We had no way of knowing the occasion would be on his birthday, and as a tribute to his most successful TV series.”