Deputy Speaker, the Hon. Don Saunders gives commencement speech at Speakers Academy Graduation

NASSAU, The Bahamas – The Hon. Don Saunders, MP for Tall Pines and Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly recently gave a stirring commencement address at Master Motivator Spence Finlayson Speakers Academy in Nassau at its location on Prince Charles Drive.

Master Motivator Spence Finlayson Speakers Academy was founded by International Motivational Speaker Spence Finlayson a few months ago to guide and support speakers so they feel confident and masterful at each presentation.

Finlayson, writes a column called “Mastering the Art of Public Speaking” that is carried by Caribbean News Now and South Florida Caribbean News. He has given 5,000 speeches and presentations in over 26 foreign countries over a 31 year career.

The Hon. Don Saunders shared his path to becoming a lawyer and a politician and he encouraged the graduates to take an active part in the development of the Bahamas though their recently acquired knowledge about the art of public speaking.

Saunders, was humorous, inspiring, informational and motivational in his address. He was given a rousing round of applause at the end of his presentation.

Speakers Academy Graduates

Ten persons graduated from the 6 week public speaking training program including: Attorney Kathy Smith of NHI, Theresa Moncur, Louise -Anna Obersson of Family Guardian Insurance, Sonia Kemp, of Urban Renewal Fox Hill, Attorney Deirdre Clarke-Maycock of the Attorney General Department, Dainette Bonimy of the Ministry of Tourism, Claudia Cooper of the Supreme Court, and Garry Greenslade of ICS Security Bahamas.

The next 6 Week Public Speaking Training Program begins on Tuesday February 26th at the Academy.