Democracy Day Encourages Voters to Register and Head to the Polls

MIAMI – State Rep. Christopher Benjamin, elected officials, and community leaders throughout Miami-Dade County are organizing Democracy Day, a movement centered around voter education and engagement to actualize voters to go to the polls and exercise their civic duty.

With the primary election on August 23 and early voting beginning on August 13, community leaders and organizers will be making calls, texting, and knocking on doors throughout to encourage residents to vote. The link to sign up is right here: 8/20 FL Democratic House Team-Canvass in Miami-Dade County with Rep. Benjamin · Rep. Benjamin for Florida House District 107 (mobilize.us)

The rendezvous point for the walk will be at North Dade Regional Library. It will be held on Saturday, August 20th, 2022 at 10am. They will then begin preparing at 9:30 to walk the streets of North Dade.

Following the passage of Senate Bill 90, Florida’s voter registration and election laws have changed tremendously. The August Primary is the first major election test to determine if the new law will result in disenfranchisement and confusion among voters. Democracy Day is an effort to educate and empower voters in response to these new laws.