SOUTH FLORIDA – Gospel singer Derrick Scott is putting faith on the front line with Deliver Me, a new single released June 19 on his DScott Music label. The song finds the former dancehall deejay confronting one of gospel music’s familiar battles: staying rooted in the Word when the pull of the secular world is never far away.

“I was a deejay before I started singing, and sometimes when I look around at Beenie Man and (Lieutenant) Stitchie, I laugh. Me and him used to learn to deejay around the same time on a sound system in Spanish Town named City Life. And mi sey, ‘how them man a mek money an’ me broke’, but mi still hold the faith,” Scott said. “That was one of my biggest temptations. But the fact that I am not drawn into the world by that shows I am withstanding temptation.”

For Scott, Deliver Me is more than a song title—it is a declaration. With four albums and numerous singles released since becoming a Christian more than 20 years ago, he says the track reinforces his commitment to God and honors a promise he made to his late wife, Nadine, to stay the course through every trial.

Nadine, his wife of four years, died in 2022.

“After losing her, I was going through a rough time, but my faith in God never wavered,” Scott said.

Scott’s story also carries the weight of Jamaican music history. He and Nadine were both from Linstead, a rural market town in St. Catherine parish that helped shape reggae voices including Phyllis Dillon, Culture and Scott’s older brother, Freddie McKay. Now, with Deliver Me, Scott is turning that legacy toward a message of resilience, conviction and faith that refuses to bend.