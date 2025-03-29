NEW YORK – Dancehall sensation Ding Dong is set to turn the music world on its head with the release of his highly anticipated debut album From Ding Dong to World Ding, dropping May 2.

This album marks an exciting new chapter in his amazing career. It explores new ground for the artist. Fans will get a closer look at how a “Danca Boy” became an international dancehall icon.

The first single is “Jump,” a high-energy remix of the famous Kris Kross song. In this track, Ding Dong works with dancehall star Skeng and Kaka Highflames. This collaboration mixes different generations and styles. The result is a lively song that gets the crowd moving. It shows Ding Dong’s talent for making music that energizes both body and spirit.

Debut Album: Ding Dong to World Ding

From Ding Dong to World Ding is more than a debut album—it’s a testament to growth, vision, and the unrelenting drive of an artist who has reshaped dancehall over the past two decades. With a sound that’s both rooted in the streets and ready for the world stage, Ding Dong pulls back the curtain to reveal layers of himself never before heard or seen.

Ding Dong’s seismic impact on the dancehall music industry is undeniable. From his infectious dance moves and clean, catchy lyrics to his work as a cultural ambassador, advocate, and fashion trendsetter, his influence runs deep. He has not only brought joy and energy to stages worldwide, but he has also championed community upliftment, dancers’ rights, and corporate partnerships that spotlight the rich tapestry of Jamaican culture.

Ding Dong has led the famous Ravers Clavers and topped charts and festivals. He has always stayed true to his roots while dreaming big. With “From Ding Dong to World Ding,” he shows that his journey is just starting.

The debut album From Ding Dong to World Ding drops May 2, 2025 via OneRPM. “Street Jump” featuring Skeng is available on all major streaming accompanied by video. Pre Order Album Today https://onerpm.link/FromDingDongtoWorldDing