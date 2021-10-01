Deadline to Register to Vote for the U.S. District 20 Special Primary Election – Oct 4th

[BROWARD COUNTY] – Monday October 4th is the last day people can register to vote in the U.S. District 20 Special Primary Election. In addition, it is also the last day individuals have to change their party affiliation to a major party in order to vote.

The U.S. District 20 Primary Election is November 2nd to replace Congressman Alcee Hastings who passed away in April.

Registering to vote is a quick and easy process. Visit the Broward Supervisor of Elections website www.BrowardVotes.gov.