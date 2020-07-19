Deadline to register to vote for the Primary Election is Monday, July 20

MIAMI – The state of Florida voter registration and party change deadline for the August 18, 2020 Primary Election is Monday, July 20.

Miami-Dade County voters are encouraged not to wait and register to vote or make party changes today in one of the following ways:

Online at www.iamelectionready.org and selecting “Register to Vote”www.iamelectionready.org

In person or mail, as long as it is postmarked by July 20: Elections Department Main Office, 2700 NW 87 Avenue, Miami, FL 33172, which will remain open on Monday, July 20 from 8 a.m. – Midnight Elections Department Branch Office, Stephen P. Clark Center Lobby, 111 NW 1 Street, Miami, FL 33128 will be open on Monday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.



Voters can check their current voter registration status, view their customized sample ballot, and confirm their current Election Day voting location using the Voter Information tool.

Knowing your party affiliation is important because Florida is a Closed Primary State, which means that only voters who are registered members of a political party may vote for their respective party’s candidates in a primary election. However, there are a number of non-partisan races that all Miami-Dade County voters will be able to vote in, regardless of party affiliation.

To ensure the health and safety of our voters and poll workers during in-person voting for 2020 amidst the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Miami-Dade County Elections Department is following the Florida Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. We are taking all possible precautions to keep you safe and ask that you assist us as well.

The Elections Department will provide all poll workers with face shields, masks and disposable gloves. We will also regularly wipe down common touch points with disinfectant, offer hand sanitizer to all voters upon entering and exiting the voting location and mark the ground with stickers to ensure voters can adhere to social distancing protocols.

Additionally, we will provide access to bathrooms that have soap and water available for hand washing. Voters are required to wear facial covering to enter the voting location and they must use the hand sanitizer that is provided upon entering and exiting.

For more information, please call 311 or visit www.iamelectionready.org.

State of Florida Online Voter Registration Option

What is RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov?

Florida’s Online Voter Registration system allows eligible Florida residents to register to vote or update an existing registration record through a secure website – RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov.

The Florida Legislature required the State to create an online voter registration system for use by October 1, 2017. See Chapter 2015-36, Laws of Florida. Florida joins approximately 35 other states plus the District of Columbia in offering online voter registration as an option to their residents.

RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov offers Florida residents a secure and convenient online option to register to vote or update a voter registration record. The website is ADA compliant, includes accessibility features for persons with disabilities, and is available in English and Spanish.

Who Can Use RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov?

If you are a Florida resident and otherwise eligible, you can use RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov to register to vote, or to update your existing voter registration record.

For more information on requirements to register to vote in Florida, please visit the Florida Department of State’s Registering to Vote or Updating Your Information webpage.

How Does Someone Use RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov?

Using RegisterToVoteFlorida.Gov is simple, quick, and easy. The website can be used in two ways:

• To submit an online voter registration application to register to vote or to update a registration record, or

• To prefill a voter registration application form that you can print, sign, and deliver to your county Supervisor of Elections.

The site can be accessed using standard internet browsers, including Internet Explorer, Firefox, and Chrome. The site is compatible with mobile devices.

To get started, visit RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov.

Once on the site, simply follow the on-screen directions.