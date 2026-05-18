Dayna Marie Foster’s Jamaican Heritage Inspires Campaign For Governor of Florida

MIAMI – Dayna Marie Foster, candidate for Governor of Florida, is bringing her Jamaican heritage and Caribbean pride to the forefront. She continues connecting with communities across the state, especially South Florida’s vibrant Caribbean community.

A second-generation Jamaican-American with family roots in St. Elizabeth, St. Mary, and Kingston, Foster says her culture, family values, and upbringing have greatly influenced her perspective. Consequently, these factors also shaped her leadership style and commitment to community.

Family Roots

One value that Dayna carries with her throughout this campaign is the strong work ethic she learned from her Jamaican family. Growing up, she witnessed firsthand the resilience and determination deeply rooted in so many Caribbean households. For instance, her grandmother once worked six jobs at the same time to support her family. She became a powerful example of perseverance and sacrifice. Those lessons continue to inspire Dayna as she pushes forward in her historic campaign for Governor of Florida.

Throughout her campaign, Foster hopes to build genuine relationships with Caribbean organizations, media outlets, community leaders, and families across Florida. This outreach is centered on connection, visibility, and celebrating the shared cultural ties. These ties are deeply woven into South Florida communities.

From her love of Dancehall music to her family traditions and Jamaican foods, Foster stays close to the culture. It helped shape her identity.

If elected, Foster would become the first Black woman Governor in Florida history.

Dayna Marie Foster is redefining what politics looks like in Florida. As a public servant for over a decade, Dayna has supported and worked for the people of Broward County. Dayna believes that the time has come to get Florida back on track and in the hands of those who care about it the most, the people.

Policy Pillars

Economic opportunity for working Floridians.

Affordable housing, now.

Healthcare that works for all.

Immigrants make us stronger. No human is illegal.

Gun reform for a safer tomorrow.

Fix and fully fund public education.

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