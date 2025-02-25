Local News

David ‘Wagga’ Hunt Scholarship Celebrates Jamaican Philanthropy

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News5 hours ago
0 7 2 minutes read
Ambassador and David ‘Wagga’ Hunt Scholarship Gala Committe Members

by Derrick Scott

WASHINGTON, DCThis year’s David ‘Wagga’ Hunt Scholarship Red-Carpet Gala, scheduled for Saturday, March 8, 2025, will honor two remarkable Jamaican philanthropists from the Washington, DC region with special acknowledgment.

David ‘Wagga’ Hunt Scholarship Honorees

Dr Maurice Miles: David ‘Wagga’ Hunt Scholarship Honorees
Dr. Maurice Miles

The scholarship organization located in Washington, DC, will honor distinguished dental surgeon and Kingston College graduate Dr. Maurice Miles. Additionally, Donald Christian, Chairman of the Jamaica Howard University Affinity Network and board member at Howard University, will also receive recognition.

Don Christian: David ‘Wagga’ Hunt Scholarship Honorees
Don Christian

Both Mr. Christian and Dr. Miles are being honored for their generosity to the Jamaican community. They are also recognized for their leadership. Dr. Miles is acknowledged for his medical work in the United States. Mr. Christian is a partner at PriceWaterhouseCoopers in Washington, DC. He is recognized for his leadership in business and the community in the U.S.

Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Audrey P. Marks, is the patron for the gala. The event will be held in the atrium of the National Education Association building in downtown Washington, DC. She will give a speech and present the awards.

Ambassador and David ‘Wagga’ Hunt Scholarship Gala Committe Members
Ambassador Marks and David ‘Wagga’ Hunt Scholarship Gala Committe Members

Chairman of the Foundation, Christopher Hunt, remarked, “Each new year brings renewed optimism to our mission of offering scholarships to deserving students at Kingston College (KC) and Calabar High School (Calabar).” Scholarship awards to designated beneficiaries honour the late David ‘Wagga’ Hunt, youth mentor and coach for whom the scholarship is named. “It is in that spirit that we always strive to set new fundraising targets as we seek to increase disbursement amounts and the number of scholarships awarded yearly.”

“For the 2023-2024 school year, “we increased our scholarship amount by 50% – to J$150,000 per student. Recipients are funded, starting from Grade 8 through to Grade 13.”

The scholarship covers tuition, books, lunch, and other school related expenses.  “To date, we have disbursed over J$36 million in scholarships and school related expenses. In addition, we provide personal computers for all our scholarship recipients.”

Mr. Hunt stated that scholarship awardees should demonstrate strong academic achievements, participate in extracurriculars, and show a genuine need for financial support.

The chairman said that the number of awards has increased in recent years, and the goal is to continue offering scholarships to deserving students at the beneficiary schools.

“As we embark on our 16th year of operation and the 11th year of our in-person Gala, we are pleased with our growth and the deepening bond with the community. We are very active with the Jamaican students matriculating at Howard University in Washington, DC, through mentoring and providing a homely atmosphere.”

David ‘Wagga’ Hunt Scholarship

Established in 2009, the David ‘Wagga’ Hunt Scholarship was named for the late Kingston College (KC) past student, football coach and co-founder of Meadhaven United Football Club. He died in 2007.

David “Wagga” Hunt is a well-known track and field analyst in Jamaica. He once served as the general secretary of the Kingston and St. Andrew Football Association. He was also the general secretary of the Minor League Football Association. Additionally, he was the coach for Jamaica’s national under-17 football team. Hunt has coached the Manning Cup teams for KC, Calabar, and Meadowbrook High School.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News5 hours ago
0 7 2 minutes read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

UN agencies and peacekeepers prepare for hurricane season in Haiti

August 24, 2009

Jamaica Consulate office in South Florida organizing outreach program for Jamaicans in Palm Beach

March 11, 2009

Miami Dade College Students to Join Others in Fight Against Poverty

October 8, 2009
Father Reginald Jean Mary officiates The Haitian Compas Festival In Memoriam Mass

The Haitian Compas Festival to hold an In Memoriam Mass

April 15, 2018
Back to top button