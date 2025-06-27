David Heron’s Love and Marriage Returns with a Standing Ovation

NEW YORK – David Heron’s Off Broadway romantic comedy Love and Marriage and New York City returned to the New York stage in triumph last Sunday June 22 with its Silver Anniversary Presentation at The Jamaica Performing Arts Center (JPAC) in Jamaica Queens, New York.

The play, produced and directed by Heron, was a one-night staged reading. It celebrated New York City’s Caribbean American Heritage Month. This event happens every June across the city.

A large and happy audience, including many stars from stage, film, and TV, filled JPAC. They attended the first performance of Heron’s play in New York. This was the first time it was shown since its Off Broadway run at The Billie Holiday Theatre in 2007. At the end of the show, the audience gave a five-minute standing ovation.

Set in 1999, Love and Marriage and New York City tells the story of two Jamaican born couples residing in Manhattan who decide to get married strictly for green card purposes- only to discover that once love enters the equation, no marriage is ever purely about business.

Following its world premiere production in Kingston Jamaica in 1999, the play would go on to make its American debut in South Florida in 2000 before subsequent tours to the United Kingdom in 2002 and 2003, culminating in its eventual Off Broadway run in 2006.

Love and Marriage Cast

The cast of the play’s 25th anniversary presentation had four members. They included Denise Hunt, known for How Stella Got Her Groove Back. James Duke Walker, an Oniros Award winner, also starred. He is known for Roadside Assistance. Gabrielle C Archer, from Off Broadway’s The Room, was part of the cast too. Shevrado Oliver made his American stage debut. He was born in Jamaica and won a 2024 Accolade Global Recognition Award for Best Actor. This award was for his upcoming film, Behind Closed Doors.

Reading Stage Manager for the production was actor and musician Bill ‘Triple 5’ Vila.

Broadway World Award winner Heron staged the show with large images of the bright Manhattan skyline. These images were projected onto the back of the JPAC stage. This choice filled the theater and, in his words, “Literally made New York City the fifth character in the play.”

Celebs In The House

Among the celebrities in attendance were Obie award winning actress and star of Broadway’s Tony winning Purlie Victorious, Heather Alicia Simms (Tyler Perry’s She The People), actress and director Patrice Johnson Chevannes (Broadway’s The Crucible), Jason Nadal (CBS TV’s FBI), as well as former Love and Marriage and New York City cast members Janel C Scarborough and Hector Lincoln.

Representing event sponsors Mesidor PLLC, founder and Attorney at Law Marjorie Mesidor told the audience that “Part of the reason we answered David’s request so quickly is that any opportunity that we get to support, uplift and pour into our culture and into our people doing beautiful things, we want to make sure that we do that…Particularly now, when all of us as fellow Caribbean immigrants see that our contributions are being erased, and we are being told that we don’t matter- even though so many of the things we enjoy everyday are built on our backs and our contribution.”

Pre-Show Remarks

In his pre show remarks, Heron commented on the irony that a play he wrote twenty six years ago about Jamaicans trying to get green cards proved to be the vehicle by which he got his own green card- and that the themes in his script seem even more relevant today than when the play was written.

He also took the opportunity to announce that the television series pilot From Yard, on which both he and Shevrado Oliver worked some two years ago and which had its red carpet premiere in Kingston Jamaica in 2023, has now found a home on popular streaming platform Tubi. It is expected to make its broadcast premiere in July.

The production was preceded by a Caribbean Cuisine Reception in collaboration with Golden Krust.

The sponsors of the Silver Anniversary performance of Love and Marriage in New York City included Mesidor PLLC. Other sponsors were The Jamaica Tourist Board, Results Promo and Marketing, and IMC Media.