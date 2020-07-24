By July 24, 2020 0 Comments Read More →

Danielle Hawthorne Designer of HBCU Bonnets

Scotch Bonnets by Dani headwear – Danielle Hawthorne launched a line of merchandise in homage to Juneteenth and geared toward students of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).

