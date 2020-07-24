Danielle Hawthorne Designer of HBCU Bonnets
Scotch Bonnets by Dani headwear – Danielle Hawthorne launched a line of merchandise in homage to Juneteenth and geared toward students of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).
You are here: Home » Video » Danielle Hawthorne Designer of HBCU Bonnets
Scotch Bonnets by Dani headwear – Danielle Hawthorne launched a line of merchandise in homage to Juneteenth and geared toward students of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).
CHTA Celebrates the Life of Iconic Caribbean Hotelier, Heinz Simonitsch
Tributes pour in following the passing of Professor Heinz Simonitsch, CD MIAMI – The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) saluted legendary hotelier Professor Heinz Simonitsch, CD, who passed away over the weekend, as the foremost pioneer of sustainable tourism development in the region. “Professor Heinz was a pioneer in the industry in so many […]
Enter your email address below to receive updates each time we publish new content.
Archives:
Categories:
Tags:
© 2020 South Florida Caribbean News. Website Design and Developed by 242Studios - Bahamas Web Design
Connect
Connect with us on the following social media platforms.