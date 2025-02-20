Dancehall Star Spice and the Success of So Mi Like It

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – So Mi Like It, a song Spice recorded in 2014, is the gift that keeps on giving to the Jamaican dancehall star. It is featured in season two of Boarders, the hit British comedy-drama.

Produced by Ainsley “Notnice” Morris, the uptempo track is from 10, Spice’s Grammy-nominated album that came out in 2014 on VP Records. So Mi Like It was a hit in the United Kingdom where it was certified silver by the British Phonographic Industry in August, 2024 for sales of over 200,000 units.

Spice told South Florida Caribbean News that the song’s endurance sums up her career.

“It speaks for my impact. I believe this would be the third or fourth TV series/movie the song has been placed in. So Mi Like It was also featured in Netflix’s Dance 100, and Dreaming Whilst Black. It is one of those songs that did well in the UK market. It’s extremely popular there and worldwide,” she said.

Boarders is based on the activities of five black teenagers who attend St. Gilbert’s, a prestigious boarding school in the United Kingdom. It airs on BBC Three.

The 42 year-old Spice, known for her outrageous outfits and risque songs, is one of dancehall music’s elite acts. She first came to national prominence in Jamaica 15 years ago with Ramping Shop, a collaboration with Vybz Kartel, her mentor.

Last year, she celebrated her 25th year in the music business by releasing the album, Mirror.

Spice became known to American audiences as a star on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, a popular VH1 reality show. Another of her songs, Clap Clap, was featured in the Netflix series, Survival Of The Fittest.