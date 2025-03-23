Dancehall – Reggae Artiste Bugle and Inezi Colloborate on Cry Wolf

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Popular dancehall/reggae act Bugle has collaborated with recording artiste Inezi on the thought provoking track “Cry Wolf.”

Produced by RedBridge Records, it was released on March 21.

“It is always a pleasure working with talented artistes and Inezi is definitely one of those artistes. It was a joy and a pleasure to be able to do a song like this with somebody who loves the music so much and only adds to the genre,” Bugle said. He added: “I have to big up Penny, the producer, as well, who is actually a really good friend of mine and he was the one who reached out to me in regards to doing this song, and the moment I heard it, it filled my soul. I was excited to do it and I’m excited about the outcome and I’m looking forward to seeing where this song goes.”

Bugle, who has been on the music scene since the early 2000s, has released a slew of hits. In December 2024, his track “Thank You Lord” featuring Buju Banton and Damian “Jr Gong” Marley topped the Foundation Radio Network (New York) Reggae chart. The song formed part of his album titled “Apex.”

Bugle is also booked to perform at the Livewire concert series alongside Jahshii on March 27 at Usain Bolt’s Tracks & Records (UBT&R).

In the meantime, Inezi lauded the collaborative effort to bring the song to life.

“Working with Bugle was great. I can use better adjectives because of how favourable the experience was, but let’s stick with that one. When I wrote this song, I had Bugle in mind as the perfect artiste to match the topic because he’s an artiste that I respect. The producer made the link, and here we are,” he said.

The song, which both artistes and the producers have touted as relatable because of its lyrics, was a long time in the making.

“The words of the song captures the essence of reality. It talks about people who always ask for more than they need, or those who paint false pictures. So, it’s a mixture of personal experiences, as well as looking around and seeing how people behave. We just live and learn,” the entertainer added.

The St Catherine native has been on an upward trajectory in his career. Some of his previous tracks have captured global attention, including “African Proverbs,” and the Teflon Zincfence produced “No Love.” He’s also worked with famed producers Silly Walks Discotheque from Germany and Addis Records from Switzerland.

Founder of RedBridge Records, Penny, explained that working with Bugle and Inezi was a “pleasant surprise.” He, too, expects great things from the track. “The song highlights the fact that people must always believe in themselves and not listen to the naysayers. It also showcases the level to which people would go to achieve a deceptive goal . This song is a wake up call for individuals asking for assistance by false pretenses to stop, and if they don’t … what goes around comes back around,” he said.

He also anticipates that it will reach number one on worldwide charts, with several other projects in the works.

“ I have worked with Inezi before. I have an unreleased song titled Health and Strength. To be released further in the year. This is my first time working with Bugle, which I believe is the start of a great musical collaboration with much more music to transmit from RedBridge Records JA and An9ted,” he said.