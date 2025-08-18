Dancehall Artist Bounty Killer Announces New Single “Draco”

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Bounty Killer, the legendary dancehall artist renowned for his gritty delivery and authentic storytelling, is set to electrify fans worldwide with his new single, “Draco,” dropping August 22 on all major streaming platforms. This highly anticipated track promises to add another chapter to Bounty Killer’s storied career. It blends sharp lyricism with a pulsating rhythm that reflects the dynamic energy of Kingston, Jamaica.

A Star-Studded Collaboration

“Draco” features the vocal prowess of American singer BL tha Hook Slaya, whose soulful hooks have already made waves in the reggae and dancehall scene. BL tha Hook Slaya is no stranger to chart success. They have previously collaborated with acclaimed artists Buju Banton and Capleton on a chart-topping hit. Their creative chemistry with Bounty Killer is poised to produce an unforgettable anthem that bridges the sounds of Jamaica and the United States.

Production Powerhouses

Backing this explosive collaboration are the production talents of Hook Slaya Records and Contractor Music. Known for their crisp, innovative sounds and commitment to dancehall excellence, these producers set the perfect sonic backdrop for Bounty Killer’s signature style. BL tha Hook Slaya’s infectious melodies complement this backdrop.

Inspired by Kingston’s Pulse

At the heart of “Draco” lies a vivid exploration of life in Kingston, Jamaica. The lyrics paint a picture of the city’s vibrancy, resilience, and complexity. They capture both its challenges and its unwavering spirit. The track channels the raw energy of Kingston’s streets, offering listeners a glimpse into the realities that shape the city’s culture and inspire its music.

Bounty Killer Live: Recent Triumphs & Upcoming Shows

Bounty Killer’s musical momentum continues beyond the studio. On July 5, 2025, he brought his electrifying stage presence to a sold-out crowd at Barclays Center in New York. This reminded audiences of his enduring appeal and command as a live performer. Fans in Canada can look forward to a historic moment when Bounty Killer returns to Toronto for the Oasis Festival. This marks his first performance in the city in two decades.

Anticipation Builds

As the release date approaches, excitement mounts among dancehall enthusiasts and music lovers alike. With its potent combination of authentic storytelling, international collaboration, and cutting-edge production, “Draco” stands ready to make a powerful impact on the global music scene.

Be sure to stream “Draco” on your favorite platform starting August 22 and experience the latest evolution of Bounty Killer’s iconic sound.