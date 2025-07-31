KINGSTON, Jamaica – Recording artiste Ras Bogle is on the cusp of a new release featuring Danny English titled Dance. Produced by Zahaira Records, it will make its debut on August 15.

“Working with Danny English in the studio is what I called a proper balance because each one teach one and the end result is each one learn something new. Doing a dance song was new for both of us. I am very honored to work with him,” Ras Bogle said. He added: “The riddim is very vibrant and energetic. We mentioned a number of dancers name in it and their dances, then the whole vibes of the song invites the world to dance and be a part of it.”

Ras Bogle, who has been doing music for 18 years, originally hails from Olympic Gardens in Kingston. He lived in Philadelphia for a few years where he recorded his first song. He currently lives in St Catherine.

The recording artiste has had influences from quite a number of veterans in the reggae and dancehall industry.

“Shabba Ranks and Beenie Man definitely inspired me. Being from Olympic Gardens as a child I have memories of them walking to the studio or riding a bicycle in the community and that was the best they could do at the time. Then, to see the world figures they (have) become, that is very inspirational for me and the sounds of the instruments touch my soul made me want to do music,” he said.

“Aim To Riches”

In the meantime, Ras Bogle (given name: Hemrick Bogle) is pleased with the success of another track released earlier this year titled Aim To Riches.

“Aim To Riches is playing on Jamaica’s top radio stations. It’s playing in the dancehall, but still in it’s early stage and need more push and that’s what we’re doing. There’s a video on YouTube for the song, I’ve done radio and TV interviews locally and in the US , UK and as far as Germany radio (stations) with the song in rotation, plus other areas of promotions,” the artiste said.