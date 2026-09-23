Damian Marley to Receive UWI Honorary Doctorate

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Known for anthems like Welcome to Jamrock and More Justice, Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley has won Grammy awards as an artist and producer. He also promotes the wildly-successful Welcome To Jamrock Cruise. As of November 5, he will have the title of Dr.

The reggae star will receive a Doctor of Letters honorary degree from the University of the West Indies Mona. This honor is in recognition of his contribution to Caribbean culture.

The youngest son of reggae legend Bob Marley and former Miss World Cindy Breakspeare, Jr. Gong is among four Jamaicans to be recognized by the university during its graduation ceremonies in Kingston. These ceremonies are scheduled for November 5-7.

Jerome Hamilton, a Jamaican booking agent/publicist who works with Jr. Gong, says the UWI honorary degree has more stature than awards from entertainment organizations because, “It carries more value, weight and recognition.”

He noted that Jr. Gong’s broad achievements earned him one of the UWI’s prestigious accolades.

“For the work he’s done in music as a producer, for the work he’s done as a promoter, for the work he has done growing the cannabis industry in the United States, makes him more than qualified,” said Hamilton.

Folklorist Louise “Miss Lou” Coverley Bennett, Jimmy Cliff, Ernie Ranglin, Rita Marley and Marcia Griffiths, have also received honorary degrees from the UWI.

Arnold Bertram, a former government minister and historian; cultural practitioner Dawn Robinson-Spence and attorney and public servant Milton J. Samuda, are the other Jamaican recipients. They will receive Doctor of Laws honorary degrees.

The UWI will honor 13 people during its 2026 graduation season.

2026 Recipients by Campus

Five Islands Campus (Antigua and Barbuda) October 10

Don Rojas of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for his contribution to Caribbean and American Media – Doctor of Letters (DLitt )

of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for his contribution to Caribbean and American Media – Doctor of Letters Thea LaFond of Dominica for her contribution to Sport – Doctor of Laws (LLD)

Cave Hill Campus (Barbados) October 17

Doug E. Fresh of the United States of America for his contribution to the arts through Hip-Hop music – Doctor of Letters (DLitt )

of the United States of America for his contribution to the arts through Hip-Hop music – Doctor of Letters Reverend Dr. Lucille Onita Baird, M.B.E., J.P. of Barbados for her contribution to the church, community leadership and social commentary – Doctor of Letters (DLitt)

St. Augustine Campus (Trinidad and Tobago) October 22-24

Ambassador Colin Granderson of Trinidad and Tobago for his work in diplomacy – Doctor of Laws (LLD)

of Trinidad and Tobago for his work in diplomacy – Doctor of Laws Professor Shaneeta Johnson of The Bahamas for her contribution to the development of surgical sciences and health care – Doctor of Science (DSc)

of The Bahamas for her contribution to the development of surgical sciences and health care – Doctor of Science Winston R. Rudder of Trinidad and Tobago for his contribution to Agricultural development, public service, food and sustainable development – Doctor of Science (DSc)

Mona Campus – November 5 to 7

Arnold Bertram of Jamaica for his contribution to Caribbean scholarship and public advocacy – Doctor of Laws ( LLD )

of Jamaica for his contribution to Caribbean scholarship and public advocacy – Doctor of Laws ( ) Damian Marley of Jamaica for his contribution to culture – Doctor of Letters (DLitt)

of Jamaica for his contribution to culture – Doctor of Letters Dawn Robinson-Spence of Jamaica for her contribution to culture – Doctor of Laws ( LLD )

of Jamaica for her contribution to culture – Doctor of Laws ( ) Milton J. Samuda of Jamaica for public service, advocacy and administration – Doctor of Laws (LLD)

Global Campus (Mona campus) November 14