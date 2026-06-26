Dale Holness Condemns End of Haitian TPS Protections

BROWARD COUNTY — Dale Holness, a candidate for Congress in Florida’s 20th Congressional District and former Broward County mayor, on Thursday condemned the U.S. Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision allowing the Trump administration to end Temporary Protected Status for Haitian nationals. This ruling could put hundreds of thousands of people at risk of losing work authorization and deportation protections.

“This ruling is not just legally reckless; it is morally bankrupt,” Holness said. “The six justices in the majority turned their backs on families who have lived, worked and contributed to this country for years. They also dishonored the history of a people whose fight for freedom helped shape the Americas.”

Holness said the decision will be felt deeply in South Florida, home to one of the nation’s largest Haitian communities. He called on Congress to act immediately to protect Haitian families. In addition, he urged the creation of a permanent legislative solution for TPS holders who have built their lives in the United States.

“Haitians did not come here because they lacked courage,” Holness said. “They came because Haiti has endured catastrophic hardship — gang violence, political instability, natural disasters and economic collapse. They came with resilience, faith and a commitment to work, raise families and strengthen our communities.”

If elected, Holness said he would introduce legislation to restore protections for Haitian TPS holders. He would build bipartisan coalitions and press the administration to recognize conditions in Haiti that continue to make return unsafe. “The fight begins now,” Holness said. “It will not stop until Haitian families have dignity, security and justice.”