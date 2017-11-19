D-Junction Mas and Adonis Events host annual “Give Thanks Brunch”

MIAMI – Join D-Junction Mas and Adonis Events at their first annual “Give Thanks” #brunch on Sunday, November 26,2017 at 1306 Miami, 1306 N Miami Ave. Miami 10am-4pm.

Click here to purchase your ticket.

Proceeds will be used to purchase snacks, beverages, sandwiches, and toiletries for those in need.

They are asking attendees to feel free to donate additional personal hygiene items such as deodorants, feminine products, toothpaste, toothbrushes, sanitizers etc.*No canned goods please!