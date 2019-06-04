Cuts of a Diamond Provides Healing for Sandra Rodriguez Bicknell

Memoir to be Released June 4 by Morgan James Publishing

Fifty-two year old former international model, jewelry designer and author Sandra Rodriguez Bicknell has penned her memoir Cuts of a Diamond, which is scheduled to be released by Morgan James Publishing on June 4, 2019.

This is Bicknell’s first book and admitted in a recent interview that “she always knew she wanted to write, believing that she had enough of a story.”

Sandra noted that writing her first book took a little over two months, as there was a lot of groundwork and spiritual work to do to prepare. “I was searching for my voice and what my message was,” Bicknell remarked.

Cuts of a Diamond, she pointed out was written for women whose circumstances have left them feeling helpless and hopeless. “I had a lot to talk about but the book focuses on my spiritual journey through love and heartache, so writing this memoir has been a positive and cathartic experience,” stressed Bicknell.

The former international model and jewelry designer believes that through her new self-help book, while about her own journey, has been very helpful for others with several people being able to relate to the story. Meditation, which helps one tap into their own energy has been a big part of her life. “I have been through different experiences and have shared my story to help others step into their own.”

Sandra Rodriguez Bicknell, author and coach draws on her experience to help clients rewrite their own stories. “As part of my coaching program, clients are encouraged to celebrate their victories and triumphs. The exercise of writing is transformative and as a writing coach and jeweler, I have managed to combine both skills and upon completion of the program persons have the option of a creating their own jewelry or having a custom-made piece of jewelry by Sandra , to mark the moment and celebrate that victory,” stated Bicknell.

Bicknell, who now spends time between Florida and Jamaica, where she continues to create meaningful and inspirational pieces, is pleased to be able to serve others through this debut book Cuts of a Diamond, which seeks to empower women to take back authority over their lives.

Cuts of a Diamond is now available at Amazon, Good Reads, Barnes & Noble and the East West Bookshops.