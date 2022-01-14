Cutler Bay McDonald’s Grand Re-Opens Under New Ownership

[CUTLER BAY] – I’m loving it! The McDonald’s mantra was the mood this weekend in Cutler Bay. All thanks to the Grand Re-Opening Ribbon Cutting ceremony at the 20315 Old Cutler Road location.

“We are elated for the grand re-opening of the Cutler Bay McDonald’s that is ready for customers,” said Clint Gulley, II, second generation McDonald’s owner/operator. “The support for the re-opening of the restaurant from the community has been overwhelming and we look forward to a long and lasting partnership serving the Cutler Bay community.”

Gulley was joined by Miami-Dade Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins, Miami-Dade Commissioner Kionne McGhee, Cutler Bay Mayor Tim Meerbott, Cutler Bay Councilwoman Suzy Lord, Cutler Bay City Manager Rafael Casals, Cutler Bay Economic Task Force Chairwoman Jessica Garrett Modkins and Syndicated Radio DJ Papa Keith for the official ribbon cutting.

Community Support

The Gulley Organization of Restaurants also awarded Whispering Pines PTA and Cutler Bay PTA. Each received a donation of $1,000 to go towards assistance during these difficult times.

Attendees were treated to reduced menu prices, a TV raffle, face painting and balloon twisting for the kids. Even the rain couldn’t drop the fun.

The restaurant has been remodeled to showcase a one-of-a-kind modern design. In addition, an enhanced customer experience with self-order kiosks, mobile order and payment, and double drive-thru. Additionally, several employment opportunities remain and interested parties may apply at McHire.com