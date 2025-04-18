Cultural Expression at Our Voices: Festival of Words 2025

FORT LAUDERDALE – The third annual Our Voices: Festival of Words is back, offering a free, family-friendly event that celebrates the power of words and the joy of literature. Taking place from April 24 to 26, this vibrant festival invites the community to enjoy three days of interactive activities designed to inspire attendees of all ages. Whether you’re a book lover, an aspiring writer, or simply looking for fun family activities, this event has something for everyone. Attendees can RSVP using the link for the weekend.

Founded by local poet and community leader Darius Daughtry, Our Voices: Festival of Words is an initiative of the Art Prevails Project, an organization dedicated to using the arts for community empowerment.

The festival’s mission is to promote reading, support diverse voices, and create chances to engage with authors and books. The festival wants to encourage a love for reading. It aims to reduce illiteracy. This will help improve life for people in Fort Lauderdale and other areas.

Daughtry, who grew up in the Sistrunk neighborhood, says, “I know the challenges this community faces—the stigmas, the blighted buildings, and the struggles with local schools. It’s important to me to hold this event as close to my roots as possible, to show the beauty that exists here and within the people who call it home.”

This festival is more than just an event for Daughtry—it’s a way to give back to the community that shaped him. Through performances, author readings, and hands-on activities, it aims to inspire and cultivate a love for learning and literacy.

Support has been provided by the following: Funds at the Community Foundation of Broward:David and Francie Horvitz Family Fund, Harold D. Franks Fund, The Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation, FPL and the Broward Community Fund.

Our Voices: Festival of Words Festival Highlights

Lit Lounge (April 24):

This is an opening reception and artist showcase featuring local and regional writers, poets, and musicians.

Book Fair (April 25):

An exclusive event where local students receive complimentary books and participate in art-making activities to inspire future literary minds.

An Evening (4/25) with artists –Mahogany L. Browne and Fabienne Josaphat.

Festival of Words (April 26):

A family-friendly celebration with performances, author readings, children’s activities, a meditation garden, food trucks, live music, and much more. Ashley M. Jones, Poet Laureate of Alabama, will share her work and participate in a panel discussion.

The day will also consist of a mini-film festival that will include the NAACP Image Award-winning children’s children’s animated series Peanut Headz: Black History Toonz, which details the life and achievements of Jackie Robinson — who broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball in 1947.

Community Feedback

“I’m excited to see how the festival continues to bring people together,” says Daughtry. “This event is about celebrating diverse voices, fostering a love for literature, and creating lasting connections to inspire change in our community.”

“Our Voices: Festival of Words is an inspiring celebration of literature and literacy that brings our community together to honor creativity and storytelling. Events like this embody our mission to develop a strong arts ecosystem and ensure cultural opportunities reach every corner of our County, one of the many reasons we are thrilled to support.” – Phillip Dunlap, Director, Broward County Cultural Division.

“The Our Voices Festival is a powerful example of how the arts can uplift and unite a community,” said Jennifer O’Flannery Anderson, Ph.D., President/CEO of the Community Foundation of Broward. “At the Community Foundation of Broward, we believe in the transformative impact of storytelling, literacy, and cultural expression. We are proud to support this festival as it amplifies diverse voices, fosters a love of reading, and creates meaningful connections that strengthen Broward’s future.”

“We are proud to host Art Prevails Project’s Our Voices: Festival of Words as an extension of their residency this year at the African American Research Library and Cultural Center. This partnership aligns with our commitment to fostering a love of literacy while investing in our vibrant performing arts community.” Tameka Bradley Hobbs, PH.D., Library Regional Manager, African-American Research Library & Cultural Center(AARLCC).

Event Details:

When: April 24-26, 2025

Where: Downtown Fort Lauderdale, FL

Tickets: Free (RSVP required for select events)-https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/our-voices-festival-of-words-2025-395334

Partners/Supporters

Community Foundation of Broward Broward Cultural Division NSU Art Museum Broward Libraries Fort Lauderdale Commissioner Beasley-Pittman Books and Books Foundation African American Research Library and Cultural Center

Our Voices: Festival of Words is made possible thanks to the support of local businesses, schools, and organizations.

The festival focuses on important issues like low literacy rates. It empowers community members to take part in the artistic process. The event creates an inclusive space for people of all backgrounds to explore literature and art.

Whether you are new or returning, Our Voices: Festival of Words will be a great celebration. It will focus on written and spoken word.

Join us in honoring the power of language, literature, and the stories that connect us all.

For more information and event details and to RSVP for free tickets, visit www.ourvoicesfest.com.