Cultural Event: Free Kwanzaa Celebration in Fort Lauderdale at AARLCC

FORT LAUDERDALE — Broward’s African American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC) proudly announces the 2025 Kwanzaa Community Celebration, “Africa Rising: Celebrating Heritage, Building Futures.” The annual cultural event will take place on Saturday, December 27, from 11:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at AARLCC, located at 2650 Sistrunk Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311. As always, this cultural event promises to be an enriching experience for all attendees.

The event is free and open to the public, with registration available at no cost at: Eventbrite.

This celebration is made possible through the generous support of our community partners and sponsors. These include Wayne and Lucretia Weiner as well as the Friends of AARLCC. This collaboration ensures the success of the cultural event each year.

Kujichagulia (Self-Determination)

This year’s celebration emphasizes Kujichagulia (Self-Determination), the second principle, encouraging individuals and families to define, create, and speak for themselves while honoring African and African diasporic cultural traditions.

“Kujichagulia celebrates the power of naming ourselves, telling our own stories, and shaping our collective future,” said Dr. Tameka Hobbs, historian and AARLCC Library Manager. “This celebration welcomes everyone—whether you’ve honored Kwanzaa for years or are discovering it for the first time.”

The day starts with cultural and wellness activities. These include Kemetic Yoga and West African dance. They help with grounding, healing, and self-awareness through movement. Join us in embracing these practices as part of the holistic cultural event.

Guests can take part in a range of interactive workshops and community discussions throughout the afternoon. Activities include Kwanzaa 101, Investing in Today’s Africa, Community and Reparations, Food as Medicine with a live cooking demonstration, and Mental Health and Healing Beyond Survival.

The Youth & Family Zone will provide activities for all ages, including storytelling, creative arts, coding, gardening, and hands-on cultural workshops.

The event ends with the lively Kwanzaa Marketplace. This marketplace showcases Black-owned vendors, artisans, creators, and food trucks that celebrate Black entrepreneurship and creativity.

Kwanzaa has always been a time to reflect and celebrate how we connect to the Nguzo Saba (7 Principles) in community. Sometimes it’s hard for us to realize how much we live these principles throughout the year. This year, we have the chance to honor those who embody these principles in their work in our community through the Nguzo Saba Awards. It’s an opportunity to recognize our leaders and celebrate them while they are still here. “-Nzingah Oniwosan, Haitian-American holistic health consultant & Founder of Yes Baby I like it Raw.

Featured Workshops & Cultural Sessions

Participants can experience:

Storytelling with Baba Lyons , exploring African oral traditions.

, exploring African oral traditions. Earth Bow instrument making with Baba Eddie Lyons , rooted in African musical design.

, rooted in African musical design. Kemetic Yoga with Angel

West African Dance

Healthy Eating with EatWell Exchange , a cooking demo showcasing African diaspora cuisines

, a cooking demo showcasing African diaspora cuisines Investing & Moving to Africa: Ghana Edition with The Adinkra Group

Zawadi (Gift) Making Workshop, inspired by the principle of Kuumba (Creativity)

Nguzo Saba Awards

This year marks the inaugural Nguzo Saba Awards, honoring seven outstanding community leaders whose work embodies the core principles of Kwanzaa. The ceremony will feature energetic dance, impactful spoken word, inspiring musical performances, and a keynote lecture or panel (final speaker to be announced). Community members are encouraged to submit nominations recognizing local leaders who exemplify unity, purpose, teamwork, creativity, and faith.

In addition, AARLCC is proud to partner with Yes Baby I Like It Raw, whose cultural and wellness expertise enhances the day’s programming.

Kwanzaa is more than just a holiday—it’s a living expression of culture, community, and shared growth. The “Africa Rising” celebration offers a cultural event space to learn, connect, recharge, and collaborate with others. Whether deepening your understanding of Kwanzaa or continuing a yearly tradition, guests will leave feeling inspired and empowered.