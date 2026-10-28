PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – I stand in support of Dr Keith Rowley and the ten other former Caribbean leaders calling for an end to the United States embargo against Cuba. To me, this is about more than politics or disagreements between governments. It is about ordinary people, struggling families and children who had no say in the decisions that have shaped their lives.

As a Caribbean person, I believe we have a responsibility to speak up when the welfare of people in our region is at stake. We may not all share the same political views, and we certainly do not have to agree with every decision made by the Cuban government. But surely we can agree that the suffering of ordinary people deserves our attention.

Economic Embargo Against Cuba

For more than six decades, the United States has maintained an economic embargo against Cuba. Generations have grown up during this dispute, and many of the people living with its consequences today were not even born when it began.

Governments may argue over ideology, democracy, security and political freedom. Those debates have their place. But away from the diplomatic meetings and political statements, families still have to put food on the table, parents still worry about their children, and sick people still need medicine and proper medical care.

That is the human side of this issue, and it is the part we must never lose sight of.

Think about the children.

A child in Havana did not create the disagreement between Washington and Havana. A child in Santiago de Cuba did not decide what economic policies either government should pursue. Yet children can feel the effects when families struggle to obtain basic necessities and essential services come under pressure.

Imagine being a parent who wants nothing more than to see a sick child recover, but must worry about whether the necessary medicine or medical supplies will be available. Imagine trying to reassure your children that everything will be alright when you are struggling to meet their most basic needs yourself.

These are the kinds of worries that no parent should have to carry unnecessarily.

Children should not grow up bearing the weight of political decisions made by people they will probably never meet. Whatever our views on Cuba, its government or the United States, we should be able to recognise that simple truth.

This is why I believe the appeal by Dr Rowley and the ten other former Caribbean leaders deserves serious consideration.

The Caribbean knows what it means to struggle for independence, dignity and the right to determine our own future. Our history is shaped by colonialism, outside influence and the long fight to have our voices heard. We know that smaller nations do not always have the same economic or political power as the countries with which they must negotiate.

That history should mean something.

It should remind us that the sovereignty of smaller countries matters, even when we disagree with their governments. It should also remind us that the welfare of ordinary people must not become an afterthought in disputes between powerful nations.

This does not mean giving Cuba a free pass. The Cuban government must answer for its own decisions, including its economic policies and its treatment of its citizens. The Cuban people deserve accountability, opportunities and the freedom to live with dignity.

But holding Havana accountable does not mean we must remain silent about the effects of Washington’s policies.

We can question the decisions of the Cuban government and still call for an end to the embargo. We can support human rights while recognising that economic restrictions can create additional difficulties for people who have little control over the political system under which they live.

These positions are not contradictory. They are part of taking a principled approach to a complicated issue.

The Caribbean also has a history with Cuba that should not be forgotten. On December 8, 1972, Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago established diplomatic relations with Cuba. It was a significant decision that reflected the region’s willingness to make independent choices about its relationships with other countries.

That decision was made despite the political pressures of the time. It demonstrated that Caribbean nations could make their own judgements about what was in their interests rather than simply follow the preferences of more powerful countries.

More than fifty years later, that spirit of independence remains important.

Our relationship with Cuba is not limited to politics. Cuban doctors and other medical personnel have assisted communities throughout the Caribbean. Students from our region have travelled to Cuba to pursue education, including medical training. These connections have helped build relationships between our people that go beyond the disagreements of governments.

When Cuba faces serious economic difficulties, those connections can also be affected. Caribbean students, families and communities have a genuine interest in what happens there.

We cannot speak about regional cooperation when it suits us and then pretend that our neighbours’ difficulties have nothing to do with us.

At the same time, we must be honest about the causes of Cuba’s economic problems. The embargo is an important part of the discussion, but it is not the only factor. Domestic economic decisions, structural weaknesses and other challenges have also contributed to the country’s difficulties.

An honest assessment must recognise that reality.

However, acknowledging Cuba’s internal problems does not remove the need to examine the consequences of the American embargo. Restrictions on trade, finance and access to goods can make an already difficult economic situation harder to manage. The extent of their effects varies, but their potential consequences for ordinary people cannot simply be brushed aside.

What has changed?

After more than six decades, it is reasonable to ask what this policy has achieved and whether continuing it is bringing the world any closer to a lasting solution.

Has this prolonged pressure delivered the political changes its supporters wanted? Has it improved the lives of ordinary Cubans? Or have generations of families continued to struggle while the political dispute remains unresolved?

These are fair questions. They deserve more than familiar arguments repeated from one year to the next.

The United States has every right to express concerns about Cuba’s political system. But the international community also has a right to question whether a policy that places economic pressure on an entire country is the most effective way to address those concerns.

Pressure alone cannot be the measure of success. The real question should be whether a policy creates a better chance of progress, improves people’s lives and opens the door to a more constructive relationship.

For small Caribbean nations, this is not an abstract debate. We depend on peaceful relations, regional stability and cooperation with countries both near and far. Escalating tensions do not serve our interests when diplomacy offers an opportunity to find common ground.

Trinidad and Tobago should understand the importance of maintaining an independent and thoughtful voice in international affairs. We should be able to build relationships with the United States, maintain our regional connections and express our concerns about Cuba without feeling compelled to surrender our judgement to any outside power.

Our foreign policy should reflect our own principles and the interests of our people.

I therefore support Dr Keith Rowley and the ten other former Caribbean leaders in calling for support for the United Nations General Assembly resolution seeking an end to the United States embargo against Cuba, scheduled for consideration on October 28, 2026. Although a General Assembly resolution cannot by itself compel Washington to end the embargo, it provides an opportunity for countries to make their positions known and renew calls for a different approach.

The Caribbean’s collective voice matters. We may be small in size, but we should never underestimate the value of speaking together on issues that affect our region and the wider world.

For me, this comes down to a simple question of conscience. Would we want children anywhere in the Caribbean to suffer because of a political dispute over which they have no control? Would we be comfortable watching families struggle while governments continue arguing without making meaningful progress towards a solution?

If our answer is no, then we must be willing to apply that same compassion to the people of Cuba.

A Cuban child deserves the same care and protection as a child in Trinidad and Tobago. A Cuban mother or father has the same hopes of providing food, education, healthcare and a better future for their family as parents throughout our islands.

Human dignity should never depend on nationality, political ideology or whether a government is popular with another country.

We must be able to criticise governments without losing our compassion for their people. We must be able to defend human rights without becoming blind to the suffering caused by policies we support. And we must be able to stand for our principles without allowing international rivalries to silence our conscience.

The Caribbean has worked hard to establish its place in the world. Our commitment to unity and independence must mean more than speeches and declarations. It must also be reflected in how we respond when people in our region face hardship.

I support the call to end the embargo because I believe the time has come for a serious reconsideration of a policy that has lasted for generations. The United States and Cuba may continue to disagree, but both countries and the wider international community should keep searching for practical ways to ease hardship, encourage dialogue and move towards a more constructive future.

Cuba’s children did not create this conflict. They should not have to pay the price for it.

The Caribbean must stand for humanity, not because we agree with every government, but because we believe that every human life has value.

May our leaders have the wisdom and courage to choose dialogue over division and compassion over indifference.

God bless the people of Cuba, the people of Trinidad and Tobago, and every Caribbean family facing hardship. May those who are struggling find relief, strength and hope, and may God guide our leaders to make decisions that protect the dignity and well-being of all.