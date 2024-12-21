CTO Partners with Travel & Adventure Shows to Expand Caribbean Visibility in U.S.

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) has announced a strategic partnership with the Travel & Adventure Shows, the largest series of travel shows in the United States. The collaboration is an important step in increasing the visibility of Caribbean destinations in major U.S. markets. It also helps strengthen the region’s role as a top travel and tourism spot.

For over twenty years, the Travel & Adventure Shows have brought together over 2.7 million travel fans. They have also connected 16,500 travel advisors and many travel media with more than 5,800 global exhibitors. This has influenced over $7 billion in travel bookings each year. The shows take place in nine major U.S. cities. They are known for highlighting different destinations, fun travel experiences, and leisure options for both consumers and travel professionals.

The agreement will give CTO a strong platform to connect with travel fans, industry experts, and media. This will happen at five events in 2025, which are in Atlanta, New York, Chicago, Dallas, and Washington, D.C.

“This partnership with the Travel & Adventure Shows underscores CTO’s commitment to promoting the Caribbean as a diverse, vibrant, and resilient travel destination,” said Secretary-General & CEO Dona Regis-Prosper. “The shows build valuable connections and showcase the Caribbean’s unique offerings, from its stunning natural beauty to its rich cultural heritage, and we are proud to be a part of the 2025 circuit.”

The CTO will have a special booth at each show. They will offer members exclusive benefits. These include lower booth rates and better marketing visibility.

“We are thrilled to partner with CTO and bring the vibrancy of the Caribbean to our attendees,” said John Golicz, CEO and Founder of Travel & Adventure Shows. “This collaboration highlights the Caribbean’s vital importance to the travel industry, and we look forward to building even greater momentum together for the years ahead.”