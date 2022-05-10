[MIAMI] – The Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on people’s mental wellness. May is Mental Health Awareness Month. It provides a platform to increase awareness and break the stigma associated with mental health. Especially with a clear need for mental health services in marginalized communities.

RER Consulting LLC, in partnership with New Horizons Community Mental Health Center, The Little Haiti Cultural Center, Ayiti Community Trust, and Miami Dade County will host a COVID-19 Mental Health and Wellness Community event on Friday, May 13, 2022, from 3 pm-7 pm at the Caribbean Marketplace within the Little Haiti Cultural Center (5925 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137).

The goal is to engage attendees not only with mental health resources. But, the opportunity to connect and interact with organizations and agencies that promote mental wellness.

This event is free and open to the public.

“Mental health is an essential component of one’s overall health. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, attending to one’s mental health is more crucial than ever. Our community event series is designed to raise awareness on the importance of mental health by encouraging the community to prioritize their mental health and physical wellbeing”, states Ruban Roberts, Founder of RER Consulting Enterprise LLC.

Mental Health Resources

“New Horizons is excited to partner with RER Consulting in addressing the tremendous impact of COVID-19 on your mental health and wellness,” said Dr. Evalina Bestman, CEO of New Horizons Community Mental Health Center. “If you are experiencing emotional instability, stress, anxiety, and depression, you are not alone. There is help for you through the COVID-19 Mental Health & Wellness Program, assisting you in navigating and gaining access to the mental health services you need in Miami-Dade County. So, we look forward to serving you!”

According to the American Psychological Association, 84% of psychologists who treat anxiety disorders reported seeing an increase in demand for anxiety treatment. Additionally, 72% of psychologists who treat depressive orders have seen a rise in people seeking their services.

Mental Health Panel

The event will feature a mental health panel that will take place at 5 pm. The discussion will be co-moderated by Dr. Guerda Nicolas, Professor University of Miami & Clinical-Community Psychologist, and Nzingah Oniwosan-Holistic Health Consultant and Founder of the 365Zing Self-Care App. Panelists include; Majorie Lozama-MSNEd, APRN, PMHNP_BC, CDMS-Board Certified Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, Jean Evelliard, MSW, Director of the Homeless & Residential Program, Jonathan Spikes-Executive Director, Affirming Youth, and Yanatha Desouvre-Entrepreneurship Professor Miami Dade College.

Organizers hope to de-stigmatize seeking therapy in general. All while providing a space for people to gather and learn about the available services.