Courtney Undah Privilege Vows a New Year of ‘Godly’ Music

Powerful Single 'Question' Jumpstarts His Mission

OAKLAND, California – Multi-talented entertainer Courtney Undah Privilege confirms his new year will be focused on making Godly music. The dynamic lyricist has jumpstarted his efforts with the powerful single “Question.”

Question” is sparking a buzz amongst listeners and garnering a hefty response on numerous Caribbean based radio stations, which have notably added the song in rotation. It’s a heartfelt feeling to see numerous videos circulating of fans singing the song verbatim or vibing to the spiritual selection, especially in times like these.

Courtney Undah Privilege vows a year of Godly music.

“If we don’t have to keep God’s commandments, then how u ago show God u love him?” asks Courtney Undah Privilege on “Question.” He describes the new heavy-hitter as, “a simple song that means a lot.”

On A Mission

Never one to stray away from meaningful music, the powerhouse artist says he hopes that fans of “Question” receive that “God is real and we need to have faith in Jesus Christ. It’s a requirement to keep his commandments.”

According to Courtney Undah Privilege, “Question” fills a void. “Purposeful music is missing from the Reggae and Dancehall landscape,” says the grounded artist. “Originally, the music was about struggling and upliftment from such struggles. Much of today’s music is sending the wrong message, although I respect the artistic community’s creativity.”

“I am on a mission to spread this positive word from God Almighty,” says Courtney Undah Privilege.

Courtney vows that there is a lot of great music in store from his Podeville Production label and brand, as he plans to drop exceptional content for artists, including Nessa B, G Links, Beeki Bailey, Al Qemmi and Santiina. The goal is to continue building Podeville to a more credible high.

The proud Jamaican entertainer, who resides in Oakland, California, has solidified himself as a reputable artist in the Bay Area. Courtney Undah Privilege has shared stages with artists, including the likes of Black Uhuru, Eek-a-Mouse, the late Sugar Minott, Super Cat and more.

Film Appearances

Music is not all Courtney Undah Privilege has under his belt, as the multihyphenate is looking forward to filming Season 3 of the “Arnold’s Caribbean Pizza” TV series, although a date has not been issued yet. Courtney plays the role of Melvin on the sitcom, which is a refreshed take on “The Odd Couple.” Much to his credit, Courtney Undah Privilege has appeared in movies such Gangsta’s Paradise, Straight Out and Rude Boy the Jamaican Don.

 

 

