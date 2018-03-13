Courtleigh Hotel Group Rolls Out Red Carpet for EXPO Jamaica 2018

Jamaica’s premier business hotels set to welcome Caribbean’s largest business exposition, EXPO Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Courtleigh Hotel Group, a consortium of Jamaica’s premier business hotels comprised of The Courtleigh Hotel & Suites, The Knutsford Court Hotel, and The Jamaica Pegasus Hotel, is extending a special welcome to attendees of EXPO Jamaica 2018.

The Caribbean’s largest business exhibition, EXPO Jamaica will bring together more than 400 buyers and 20,000 consumers April 19–22, 2018 in Kingston, Jamaica.

As participating hotel sponsors, Courtleigh Hotel Group properties are making special rates and amenities available to EXPO Jamaica delegates.

“Courtleigh Hotel Group properties have a long and distinguished history of supporting business development and entrepreneurship in Jamaica,” said Nicola Madden-Greig, Group Director of Marketing & Sales for The Courtleigh Hotel Group. “We’re proud to roll out our red carpet for EXPO Jamaica delegates for what promises to be a productive weekend of meetings and events.”

The 46th edition of EXPO Jamaica will take place April 19–22, 2018 at the National Arena and National Indoors Sports Centre in Kingston, Jamaica.

EXPO Jamaica 2018 discounted rates at Courtleigh Hotel Group properties are inclusive of daily breakfast and complimentary wireless Internet service. Government taxes, surcharges, and service charges are additional. Availability is limited. Eligible bookings must be made by April 29th for hotel stays enjoyed between April 19 and 30, 2018.

For reservations and more information, visit the “Hotel Rates” section of the EXPO Jamaica website.

Kingston’s leading hotels – The Courtleigh Hotel & Suites (128 rooms), The Knutsford Court Hotel (143), and The Jamaica Pegasus Hotel (300) – embody the new energy and spirit of Jamaica’s capital city. All three hotels are located in the heart of New Kingston, offering convenient access to such noted attractions as Devon House, The Bob Marley Museum, and Emancipation Park.

The Courtleigh, The Knutsford, and The Jamaica Pegasus, known collectively as The Courtleigh Hotel Group, are owned by The Hendrickson Group, a Jamaican conglomerate with diversified business interests across the food service, tourism, manufacturing, agroprocessing, farming, and packaging industries.

The Hendrickson Group portfolio of hotels also includes the former Wyndham Kingston Hotel (now in re-development) and the Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay.