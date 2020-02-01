Courtleigh Hospitality Group Managing Director, Kevin Hendrickson, Receives AMCHAM President’s Award

American Chamber of Commerce of Jamaica honored Hendrickson for his contributions to Jamaica’s development

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Courtleigh Hospitality Group Managing Director, Kevin Hendrickson, was honored recently as the latest recipient of the American Chamber of Commerce of Jamaica (AMCHAM) President’s Award.

One of the Caribbean’s most esteemed and successful hoteliers/entrepreneurs, Mr. Hendrickson was recognized for his significant contributions to Jamaica’s development.

Upon accepting the embodied AMCHAM’s core mission – to build a great relationship between the United States and Jamaica…making it easy for people to do business here and naturally, strengthening Jamaica’s place in the world economy.”

AMCHAM President Ann-Dawn Young Sang, noted: “Mr. Hendrickson has played an integral role in the development of the hospitality sector, as well as the food industry through his involvement in several hotel properties and Baking Enterprise Limited. Mr. Hendrickson is one of those persons who prefers to work out of the spotlight, but his involvement and influence have been tremendous, and it is for these reasons the decision was made to name him as the President’s Awardee for 2019. He is truly an unsung hero.”

A veteran of 35+ years in the Jamaica hospitality industry, Mr. Hendrickson owns and operates the majority share of hotel accommodations in Kingston (870 rooms).

His Courtleigh Hospitality Group consists of The Courtleigh Hotel & Suites, The Knutsford Court Hotel, The Jamaica Pegasus, and the former Wyndham Kingston Hotel (now in re-development). Hendrickson’s hospitality portfolio also includes the 512-room Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay, a property long renowned for providing Jamaica’s best all-inclusive vacation value.

Mr. Hendrickson champions professional development among his staff. All are empowered to go the extra mile for Courtleigh Hospitality Group

Mr. Hendrickson acknowledged the contributions of his staff to his success, saying: “From the JUTA drivers I passed in the parking lot, to the bellmen who greeted me at the door, to the waiters and waitresses… our guests and customers… – they have all made this possible tonight. The reality is that I did not win this award – WE won this award.”

A strong believer in giving back to the community, Mr. Hendrickson supports numerous charitable organizations, including Missionaries of the Poor, the Jamaica Cancer Society, The Salvation Army, and Food for the Poor, among others.

In addition to his noteworthy hospitality holdings, Hendrickson also owns and operates other businesses, including several popular bakeries in Jamaica – Dr. Lushus in Old Harbour, Yummy in Kingston, Holsum in Manchester, and Kingston’s Courtleigh Corporate Centre.