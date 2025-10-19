National News

Corporate Support For Jamaica’s Premier Ocean Swimming Event

Scotia Life Insurance Ltd and PetroJam 5th Annual Swim for the Sanctuary

White River Fish Sanctuary
Debra Lopez-Spemce the President of Scotia Life Insurance Limited

KINGSTON, Jamaica – On October 16, 2025, the media launch for the Jamaica Inn Foundation’s 5th Annual Swim for the Sanctuary gathered representatives from three major Jamaican corporations, all serving as sponsors for this year’s event. The swim is scheduled to take place on November 1, 2025, at Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios, with proceeds supporting conservation efforts in the White River Fish Sanctuary.

Gold Sponsor: Scotia Bank Life Insurance

White River Fish Sanctuary
Debra Lopez-Spence, President of Scotia Bank Life Insurance Ltd., represented Scotia Bank Life Insurance as the Gold Sponsor. During the launch, Lopez-Spence emphasized the importance of exercise, outdoor activities, and the positive impact of being by the sea.

She explained Scotia Bank Life Insurance’s involvement, stating, “There are so many benefits from exercise and being outdoors and by the sea and so Scotia Bank Life Insurance got involved because of the health and wellness aspect as well as the preservation of the White River Fish Sanctuary.”

Corporate Commitment: PetroJam

Elon Parkinson, Communications Manager at PetroJam
Elon Parkinson, Communications Manager at PetroJam, spoke about the company’s sponsorship and environmental goals. Parkinson noted, “We at PetroJam have set some pretty ambitious environmental goals and so PetroJam has made an effort to ensure the sustainability of the Swim for the Sanctuary.” The company’s support reflects its broader commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

Conservation and Community Impact

Olivia Morrow board member of the Jamaica Inn Foundation
Olivia Morrow, a board member of the Jamaica Inn Foundation, highlighted the significance of the event. She explained that the swimming competitions would take place within the White River Fish Sanctuary, with all proceeds directed toward its support. Morrow stressed the importance of the sanctuary’s corals, fishes, and seagrass, noting, “The corals, fishes and seagrass are integral to combating climate change and longevity of our community.”

Additional Sponsors

  • Massy Distributors – Platinum Sponsor
  • CPJ – Silver Sponsor
  • Jamaica Tourist Board
  • Sagicor Investments
  • CPJ

Event Details

Event Date Location
5th Annual Swim for the Sanctuary 11/01/2025 Jamaica Inn, Ocho Rios

Conclusion

The Jamaica Inn Foundation’s 5th Annual Swim for the Sanctuary underscores the vital role of corporate sponsorship in advancing environmental causes and promoting community health. With the support of leading Jamaican companies and a focus on preserving the White River Fish Sanctuary, this year’s event promises to make a meaningful impact on both the environment and local communities.

 

