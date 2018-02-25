Corcoran’s “Colossally Stupid” Plan to Arm Teachers Will Make Schools Less Safe

Hon. Kenneth L. Gillespie Appointed to Serve on the Children’s Services Council

LAUDERHILL – The Children’s Services Council of Broward County (CSC) announces the appointment of Judge Kenneth L. Gillespie to serve as the judicial representative for its governing board, filling the seat formerly held by Judge Michael J. Orlando whose term had expired. Judge Gillespie serves on the 17th Judicial Circuit in the Dependency/Unified Family Court Division, […]