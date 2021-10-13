Contestants wanted for a Caribbean Cooking Challenge Show

[LONDON] – Solomon Says Productions is launching a Caribbean Cooking Challenge show set to be filmed in the Dominican Republic.

Are you an amateur or professional cook / chef or just a really, really good cook? Were you born in one of the following countries Anguilla; Antigua; Bahamas; Barbados; British Virgin Islands; Cayman Islands; Curacao; Dominica; Grenada; Guyana; Jamaica; St Kitts; St Lucia; St Vincent; Trinidad & Tobago; Turks & Caicos?

You will be competing in teams of two so you can bring your wife, husband, best friend, brother sister to help you and represent your country.

To apply please send us a short video of you cooking your favorite dish to WhatsApp +44 7393 669 643 or email casting@solomonsays.co.uk

Deadline for application is midnight Friday, October 22nd . You and you teammate must be available from November 1st to November 21st . You must hold a valid passport with more than 6 months before expiry. You must show proof of COVID vaccination. Flights, Accommodation and meals will be paid for and arranged by the production team for all contestants.