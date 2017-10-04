Consulate of Jamaica Diaspora Honours 2017 awardees announced

SOUTH FLORIDA – Jamaica’s Consul General to Miami, Franz Hall, has announced the awardees selected for the Consulate of Jamaica Diaspora Honours 2017.

Ten awards will be presented in the category of Luminaries including a Diaspora community organization, and one as Special Community Award. The names of the honorees will be inscribed on the Honour Roll of Jamaicans in the Southern United States of America.

Consulate of Jamaica Diaspora Honours 2017 Awardees

The Luminary Honours will be awarded for areas of:

Public Service presented to Ms. Merlene Barton, President and Co-Founder of the Thelma Gibson Health Initiative, Inc., Coconut Grove; and Ms. Georgia Robinson, Attorney and community activist

Faith and Religious Leadership , Rev. Dr. Wesley Green, Senior Pastor of the Christway Baptist Church, Miramar

, Rev. Dr. Wesley Green, Senior Pastor of the Christway Baptist Church, Miramar Cultural Arts and Entertainment , performing artist and Executive Director of Rootz of Music, Inc., Mr. Eugene Grey

, performing artist and Executive Director of Rootz of Music, Inc., Mr. Eugene Grey Business Leadership to Publisher and Chief Executive Hugh Ferguson

Philanthropy, Ms. Julie Mansfield

Law and Justice to Jamaica’s Honorary Consul, Atlanta, Mrs. Jewel Scott, Attorney

Education to Ms. Sandra Fatmi of United Association of Central Florida

The Atlanta Jamaica Association (AJA) will be awarded for Outstanding Community Group. The AJA is this year celebrating 40 years as a community group.

The Special Community Honour will be presented to Dr. Malou Harrison, President of the Miami Dade College (MDC), North Campus and InterAmerican Campuses.

Consulate of Jamaica Diaspora Honours 2017 Awards Ceremony

The annual Diaspora Awards Ceremony will be held on Saturday, October 28, 2017, at the Sunrise Civic Center Theater, and will form part of the ongoing celebrations of Jamaica’s 55th Anniversary of Independence.

The presentation of the awards continues the tradition of recognizing Jamaicans in the Diaspora who have positively impacted their community.

According to Consul General Hall, “recognizing members of the Jamaican Diaspora for their indelible contributions to community development takes on a special significance this year, as the theme of Independence is “Celebrating Jamaicans at home and abroad”.

Extending congratulations, Mr. Hall added that the awardees are being recognized for services directly supportive of Jamaica’s national development goals as well as community service to the positive mission of the Diaspora community positively impacting the local and wider international community.

Based on approved criteria, a Jamaica Diaspora Honours Selection Committee evaluated and approved the final selection of awardees from the large number of exemplary nominations received.

These awardees will now join the outstanding changemakers, luminaries and vanguards who were previously recognized and who continue to render significant service to enhance the positive image of Jamaicans at home and in the Diaspora.

Previous recipients of the honor can be accessed on the Consulate General’s website.