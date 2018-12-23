SOUTH FLORIDA – I join my fellow nationals and friends of the Jamaican Diaspora to celebrate the Christmas Season and welcome another year.

As we reflect on the year gone by, let us give thanks to God Almighty for taking us through challenges and success. Let us come together to focus our minds, hearts and energies on the work that lies ahead.

I am deeply grateful for the warm welcome my family and I received since I assumed my new role as Consul General to the Southern USA.

As I follow in the footsteps of my predecessors, I look forward to continuing to serve my Jamaican nationals and our friends. We thank you all.

The spirit of this festive Season is now with us.

As Jamaicans, the unity and strength of our people resonate through our prominence on the global stage.

Jamaica continues to enjoy success in sports, education, culture and entertainment. We have seen the spirit of our Reggae Girls qualifying for the World Cup; the grit of Brianna Williams Jamaica’s new sprint sensation; and the perseverance of swimmer Alia Atkinson. Reggae music was recently declared a global cultural treasure by UNESCO.

And here in our South Florida, eleven (11) persons of Jamaican heritage were elected to public office, while two persons were similarly elected in Georgia State.

There is so much to be thankful for.

At the recent Jamaica Diaspora USA Leadership Summit in Georgia, a large number of nationals convened to formulate a plan to strengthen us as Jamaicans overseas.

Accordingly, we are encouraging all nationals in good standing to legalize their status as citizens here in our host country.

The continued theme of unity “Jamaica 56…..One Love, One Family” was celebrated at our 56th Independence celebrations. As such, let’s give thanks and praises for our many blessings, and let us share with family and friends, and especially the less fortunate among us.

Now we must look ahead to 2019, as we remain engaged, reaffirming our commitment to personal development and building better diaspora communities, while striving to make Jamaica a better place of choice to live, work, raise families, and do business.

I wish to express sincere gratitude to the various groups and individuals who have made a significant contribution to Jamaica’s national development.

Our team at the Consulate General remains committed to our partnership with individuals, corporations and community groups during the coming year and beyond.

On behalf of the staff of the Consulate General of Jamaica, and my family, I wish you all a very blessed Christmas Season filled with peace, love and happiness, and a New Year that is filled with countless blessings.

And as the good Book says in Romans 15:13“May the God of hope fill you with all the joy and peace as you trust in Him.”

Click here to see: “Live” Christmas Message from Jamaican Consul General Oliver Mair

Happy holidays!