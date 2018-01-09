Consulate General of Jamaica temporary closes Atlanta Honorary office

ATLANTA – The Consulate General of Jamaica at Miami announces the closure of the Honorary Consulate of Jamaica in Atlanta, consequent on the resignation of Mrs. Jewel Scott, Esq. from the position of Honorary Consul of Jamaica, effective December 31, 2017.

Mrs. Scott has held the position since 2014. In her letter of resignation, she noted that it was an honour to serve in the capacity of Honorary Consul and expressed her profound gratitude at being given this opportunity by the Government of Jamaica.

Mrs. Scott was recently recognized by the Consul General of Jamaica as a Luminary in the Jamaican Diaspora, in recognition of her trailblazing work in the field of Law and Justice. The Consulate has extended, on behalf of the Government of Jamaica, sincere appreciation for her sterling contribution as Honorary Consul during her tenure.

Until a new Honorary Consul is appointed, all consular matters will be handled by the Jamaican Consulate General in Miami at 25 S.E. 2nd Avenue, Suite 609 Miami, FL 33131, Tel: 305–374–8431 Email: contactus@jamaicacgmimi.org Website: www.jamaicacgmiami.org