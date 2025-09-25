Consul General Oliver Mair Honored as Cultural Man of the Decade

LAUDERHILL – The Louise Bennett-Coverley Heritage Council has bestowed its distinguished “Cultural Man of the Decade” recognition upon Jamaica’s Consul General, Oliver Mair. This is in honor of his contributions to preserving and promoting Jamaica’s cultural heritage.

The award presentation took place on September 21, 2025, during the final performance of Stylin’ 2025 – Fi Wi Roots. Fi Wi Culture. at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center. The annual fundraising event celebrates the life and legacy of Jamaica’s beloved cultural icon, Louise Bennett-Coverley (“Miss Lou”). She would have turned 106 years old on September 7.

During the presentation, a special poem recorded by renowned poet and Council board member Malachi Smith was played. It was accompanied by images of Consul General Mair at various community events. The tribute highlighted not only his cultural advocacy but also his role representing Florida and six other Southeastern states as Consul General.

In receiving the award, Consul General Mair expressed his gratitude: “I am honored and grateful to be recognized by the Louise Bennett-Coverley Heritage Council. Of all the organizations I have worked with, the Council is the most prolific at consistently promoting Jamaica’s cultural heritage and the work of Miss Lou.”

Adding to the evening’s celebratory spirit, MC Sir Rockwell invited Consul General Mair to chant a few words from the Michigan and Smiley classic “Nice Up the Dance,”. It is a favorite he often performs at community functions. This prompted cheers and applause from the audience.

Cultural Performances

The Stylin’ 2025 stage featured vibrant fashion from acclaimed designers Hope Wade, Camina Nina-Simone Davis’ Badgyal Brukins, and Kulture Klothes.

The program also showcased electrifying cultural performances by the Tallawah Mento Band, the Jamaican Folk Revue, Ring Ding Kids, Eugene Grey and his band featuring vocalist and saxophonist Yishka, Rickey Rowe, and Sophia Nicholson.

Rising star Zaila Jazz energized the audience with her performance. The audience called for more at the end of her set. She obliged with an encore of Althea and Donna’s hit “Uptown Top Rankin’,” with the crowd enthusiastically joining her.

Stylin’ 2025 – Fi Wi Roots. Fi Wi Culture Celebrity Models

Consul General Mair, who also participated as one of the evening’s Celebrity Models, received resounding applause from the audience as the honor was announced. Other featured models included Tamarac Commissioner, Morey Wright. Miramar Mayor, Wayne Messam. Xavier Murphy, founder of Jamaicans dot com. Poet and cultural advocate, Susan “Dr Sue” Davis. Chantal Raymond (Miss Jamaica World 2010), and actress Audrey “Dancehall Queen” Reid.

Guiding the celebrations were dynamic Masters of Ceremonies: Suzette Speaks and Sir Rockwell on Sunday night, and Jody Ann Gray alongside Suzette Speaks on Saturday.

In presenting the award, Council President Dona-Lee Raymond emphasized Mair’s unparalleled impact: “Over the years, many Consuls General have made their mark in the community in various ways, but none has made such an impressive mark like Oliver Mair, who is always a strong advocate for Jamaica’s culture, business, and sports.”

The Louise Bennett-Coverley Heritage Council continues to advance Miss Lou’s legacy. They do this through cultural initiatives, arts programming, and community events. This year’s Stylin’ 2025 once again served as a vibrant showcase of Jamaican heritage. It also raised funds to support the Council’s ongoing work.