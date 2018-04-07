Consul General of Barbados in Miami, Colin Mayers passes away

By Ms. Jerry Nagee

MIAMI – It is with sadness that we announce of the sudden passing of the Consul General of Barbados in Miami, Mr. Colin Mayers. Mr. Mayers, a most congenial gentleman, suffered a massive heart attack Friday morning, April 6.

He was always in attendance at the Annual Trinidad and Tobago Mass of Thanksgiving held at Christ the King Catholic Church in Miami. He will surely be missed. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Further updates will be given as they are received.

Our condolences go out to his wife, children, other family members, relatives and the entire staff of the Barbados Consulate General in Miami. May God’s love and mercy sustain them as they deal with their profound grief.

Please see the Miami Herald for more information.