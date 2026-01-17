Conscious Reggae: Protoje Drops “At We Feet” ft. Damian Marley

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Protoje releases “At We Feet,” a powerful new single (produced by Winta James) featuring Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley, arriving January 16 alongside an official video (directed by SAMO). The track marks the first-ever collaboration between the two Jamaican reggae artists and serves as the third single from Protoje’s upcoming studio album, The Art of Acceptance, due Spring 2026 via In.Digg.Nation Collective/Ineffable Records. The song follows previous tracks “Big 45” and “Feel It” also to be featured on the LP.

Built around the affirmation “Whatever we need Jah put a we feet,” the modern roots-reggae anthem and visual reminds listeners that abundance exists in simplicity—and that faith provides grounding in uncertain times.

“At We Feet is about faith, surrender, and trust knowing that when you move with love and positivity, provision comes, even in hard times. It’s a reminder that beyond our plans, there’s a greater design unfolding,” states Protoje.

A native of St. Elizabeth, Jamaica, Protoje has long championed rural consciousness, self-sufficiency, and connection to the land—values deeply embedded in the song’s message.

In the wake of Hurricane Melissa, which recently impacted his hometown, “At We Feet” takes on added meaning as a reflection of resilience, gratitude, and spiritual clarity in the face of adversity.

“At We Feet” sets the tone for The Art of Acceptance, Protoje’s seventh studio album that follows his Grammy nominated Third Times The Charm (2022). He continues his legacy of conscious reggae rooted in truth, balance, and life-affirming purpose.

Protoje Spring 2026 Tour

In support of the album, Protoje will embark on a Spring 2026 international tour across Europe and the United States. The tour will include festival appearances—such as New Orleans Jazzfest and Austin Reggae Festival—along with solo shows and a special stop in Houston with Stephen Marley.

See tour itinerary HERE and below. Additional U.S. dates will be announced later this month.

PROTOJE TOUR 2026 DATES

MARCH 14 – REGGAE RISE UP FEST – ST PETERSBURG, FL (U.S.)

MARCH 19 – DE ROMA – ANTWERP, BE (EUROPE)

MARCH 20 – CASE À CHOCS – NEUCHÂTEL, CH (EUROPE)

MARCH 21 – ROTE FABRIK – ZURICH, SU (EUROPE)

MARCH 24 – THÉÂTRE LINO VENTURA – NICE, FR (EUROPE)

MARCH 25 – ROCKSTORE – MONTPELLIER, FR (EUROPE)

MARCH 26 – SALLE DU GRAND PARC – BORDEAUX, FR (EUROPE)

MARCH 27 – LA COOPÉRATIVE DE MAI – CLERMONT-FERRAND, FR (EUROPE)

MARCH 28 – DEN ATELIER – LUXEMBOURG, LUX (EUROPE)

MARCH 29 – ANNABEL POPPODIUM – ROTTERDAM, NL (EUROPE)

MARCH 31 – PARADISO – AMSTERDAM, NED (EUROPE)

APRIL 1 – LE 106 – ROUEN, FR (EUROPE)

APRIL 2 – L’ASTROLABE – ORLÉANS, FR (EUROPE)

APRIL 3 – LA CIGALE – PARIS, FR (EUROPE)

APRIL 4 – ALTE FEUERWACHE – MANNHEIM, DE (EUROPE)

APRIL 5 – LE SPLENDID – LILLE, FR (EUROPE)

APRIL 9 – O2 RITZ MANCHESTER – MANCHESTER, UK (EUROPE)

APRIL 10 – O2 ACADEMY BRISTOL – BRISTOL, UK (EUROPE)

APRIL 11 – O2 INSTITUTE BIRMINGHAM – BIRMINGHAM, UK (EUROPE)

APRIL 12 – O2 FORUM KENTISH TOWN – LONDON, UK (EUROPE)

APRIL 17 – REGGAE RISE UP FEST – PHOENIX, AZ (U.S.)

APRIL 18 – REGGAE IN THE DESERT – LAS VEGAS, NV (U.S.)

APRIL 19 – AUSTIN REGGAE FESTIVAL – AUSTIN, TX (U.S.)

APRIL 22 – HOUSE OF BLUES – HOUSTON, TX (U.S.) *

APRIL 24 – NEW ORLEANS JAZZFEST – NEW ORLEANS, LA (U.S.)

MAY 17 – RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE – MORRISON, CO (U.S.)

*w/ Stephen Marley

Listen to “At We Feet” on all platforms:

https://ffm.to/protojeatwefeet