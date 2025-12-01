Connex Air Cargo Brings Livestock From Miami to Jamaica

MIAMI – On November 21, 2025, Connex Air Cargo marked another historic achievement with the successful facilitation of its first importation of live goats from Miami to Jamaica. This operation underscores the country’s urgent need for agricultural reinforcement following Hurricane Melissa.

The milestone movement took place at the Miami International Airport cargo facility. Connex Air Cargo Chairman Luke Hamilton and members of the Connex team were on site to supervise the careful loading and dispatch of the livestock. The initiative represents a critical step in restoring Jamaica’s food supply chain and strengthening national resilience.

A Strategic Boost to Jamaica’s Food Recovery Efforts

This livestock import signals the beginning of a series of targeted agricultural flights by Connex Air Cargo to support the island’s short- and medium-term rebuilding of its food systems.

The initiative also aligns with a major national agricultural programme launched by the Ministry of Agriculture & Fisheries in 2021.

During his Parliamentary presentation, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries & Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, announced the Small Ruminant Development Programme. This is a multi-year strategy designed to increase Jamaica’s capacity in goat and sheep production.

A critical component of the programme was the introduction of new genetic material to improve local breeding stock, productivity, and food sustainability.

Minister Green welcomed the arrival of the livestock shipment, noting: “This import is not only timely, it is strategic. Strengthening Jamaica’s small ruminant industry requires access to improved genetics, and this shipment represents an important investment in our farmers and our national food security. Connex Air Cargo has demonstrated the type of logistical partnership that supports the Ministry’s long-term goal of building a resilient and competitive agricultural sector.”

The Minister said that after Hurricane Melissa, recovery efforts should provide quick help. They should also work on building stronger food systems in Jamaica.

CASE Collaboration Strengthens National Capacity

The College of Agriculture, Science and Education (CASE), under the leadership of President Dr. Derrick Deslandes, serves as one of the programme’s key implementers. It is responsible for research, breeding improvement, and distribution to farmers.

Connex Air Cargo has been engaged as the air carrier supporting this vital process. They are transporting live animals and other agricultural assets that form the foundation for expanding Jamaica’s small ruminant herd.

Dr. Deslandes highlighted the importance of this partnership: “Improved genetics are essential if Jamaica is to increase production, reduce imports, meet local demand and potential prepares us for export opportunities. Our collaboration with Connex Air Cargo ensures that the livestock and other agricultural inputs we require can arrive safely and efficiently. This shipment is a major step in advancing the Small Ruminant Development Programme and supporting farmers across the island through a dedicated cargo service.”

Connecting Policy, Innovation, and Implementation

Jamaica’s Consul General to Miami, R. Oliver Mair, extended his full commendation and emphasized the importance of strengthening Jamaica’s global linkages.

Consul General Mair has been a key connector between small businesses, diaspora partners, and investment opportunities, working to deepen trade relations and expand economic pathways for Jamaica across the United States.

In support of the initiative, the Consul General noted: “I commend Connex Air Cargo for stepping forward at a time when Jamaica needs reliable, responsive logistics more than ever. Their commitment to supporting agricultural recovery and strengthening our supply chain reflects the innovation and national spirit that move Jamaica forward. Partnerships like these, linking private sector capacity, diaspora engagement, and government support, are essential to rebuilding and expanding economic opportunities for our people.”

A Strengthened Agricultural Logistics Lifeline

Connex Air Cargo currently has access to a fleet of three aircraft, each with a 22,000 kg payload capacity, enabling the company to rapidly scale relief, agricultural, and trade operations.

This historic accomplishment further solidifies Connex’s strategic role in:

Supporting agricultural regeneration

Strengthening Jamaica’s food security framework

Facilitating disaster-response logistics

Enhancing Jamaica’s import/export readiness

Driving new opportunities for small business and rural farmers

Supporting national breeding and livestock development initiatives

“Connex was created for moments like this,” Chairman and Founder of Connex Air Cargo Luke Hamilton added. “We remain committed to using our wings, expertise, and partnerships to serve Jamaica, especially when our nation needs us most.”

Natalie St. Louis, Strategic Corporate Consultant Jamaica for Connex Air Cargo, further emphasized the broader national significance of the milestone:

‘This milestone is about strengthening Jamaica’s capacity. When Government, the private sector, and the diaspora align with agriculture and logistics, our farmers win and our nation advances. Connex is honoured to be that strategic connector, helping to build a stronger and more resilient agricultural future for Jamaica.”